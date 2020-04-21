Imagine what Rhode Island will look like one year from now

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I miss seeing my colleagues Amanda Milkovits and Ed Fitzpatrick dearly. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 5,090 confirmed cases on Sunday, and 155 residents had died. There were 272 people in the hospital, 62 in intensive care, and 45 were on ventilators. We also know that 267 people have been discharged from the hospital.

Governor Gina Raimondo offered some initial guidance Monday on the factors she’ll be considering as she works toward reopening Rhode Island’s economy, but it’s clear that it’s going to be a long time before things go back to normal.

With that in mind, Rhode Map asked leaders across the state – from health care to philanthropy – to predict what their sectors will look like a year from now.

Health care

Allison McCarthy

Interim president and COO, Care New England Medical Group

While telehealth was planned to be launched this summer within our physician practices, we started it early given the COVID-19 situation. But now that our physicians and patients are really getting to experience it, we believe that this platform will be here to stay for patients and their health care providers in the future as well.

Education

Angélica Infante-Green

Rhode Island education commissioner

I find myself more optimistic now than I was before the virus hit us. As a result, based on our recent experience, I believe we will be in a better place one year from now than we were in February. The bold experiment to conduct distance learning statewide has unleashed innovation and creativity to defy the odds and make school happen. That is precisely the spirit we need to move the needle on all our education challenges. So, one year from now, we will be back in our buildings, but infused with a can-do spirit that powers real, lasting, transformational change.

Service industry

Dale J. Venturini

President and CEO, Rhode Island Hospitality Association

While we all would love for the restaurant industry to look like it did prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the reality is that dining out is going to be different – at least until we have a vaccine. Our industry will adapt as necessary, and as is recommended, to make sure we provide the safest and best possible experience for our guests. Restaurants are part of our community fabric and are the backdrop of so many important milestones in our lives – birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, weddings and other important moments in our lives – as well as a gathering spot to enjoy a meal and each other’s company. That will not change. Restaurants will remain an important aspect of our community, because by the time we get through this, we are all going to need to embrace the moments and milestones that we missed along the way.

Philanthropy

Neil Steinberg

President and CEO, Rhode Island Foundation

Uncertainty is the biggest challenge. We are in uncharted waters given the combination of the health crisis and the resultant economic crisis. In past recessions, philanthropy has decreased somewhat and then over time comes back. When people are uncertain about health risks and if there is a vaccine, their jobs, their retirement accounts and investments, and just meeting everyday expenses, they just put a hold on many things sometimes including philanthropy. On the other hand, donating money at all levels to help those in need makes people feel good!

With that said, we would like to thank all the donors from around Rhode Island who have contributed to the COVID-19 Response Fund that has now raised more than $7 million to support nonprofit organizations providing health services, social services, and basic needs to ever-increasing vulnerable populations in need.

Government

Jorge Elorza

Providence mayor

For some time now, the role and impact of the federal government has been on the decline at the same time that the role and impact of local government has been increasing. This crisis is making apparent that local governments are best equipped to respond to a community’s needs while the national government is mired in structural gridlock. I believe this crisis will accelerate the ongoing devolution of power and influence to local governments.

