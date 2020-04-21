Level III sex offender charged with kidnapping juvenile in Roxbury; eyed in other attacks on teens

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Charlese Horton, 42, of Dorchester. Horton was slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping, court records show. No lawyer was listed for Horton in the online state court database.

A 42-year-old, Level III sex offender is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping a juvenile male in Roxbury at gunpoint last week, Boston police said Tuesday.

Police said officers responded around 1:43 p.m. on April 14 to the area of 100 Seaver St. in Roxbury, where they were met by the alleged victim and his mother. The youth told police the suspect, later identified as Horton, had friended him on Facebook and started messaging him constantly and demanding that he remove certain people from his page, the statement said.

The boy ignored Horton, who allegedly threatened to send someone to his home to hurt him, according to police. At that point, police said, the youth agreed to meet Horton at a restaurant in the area of Seaver Street and Humboldt Avenue “out of fear.”

When the boy arrived, Horton guided him to the rear of the building at 100 Seaver St., police said. Once they entered, Horton allegedly pulled a gun from a green shopping bag and forced the victim to access his Facebook account. Then, the statement said, Horton allegedly took the youth’s phone and began sending messages to the juvenile’s friends and family.

Horton at the time fled the area when a police cruiser passed by, the statement said. The boy indicated that Horton was wearing a distinctive hat with a marijuana leaf on the front, according to the statement.

Detectives noticed similarities to prior cases as the investigation progressed, officials said. On Jan. 2, the release said, a different juvenile male said a suspect had kidnapped him and threatened him with a gun in the area of 500 Columbia Rd. Earlier on Oct. 28, another alleged victim said a suspect did the same thing to him in the area of 150 Columbia Rd., police said.

The statement said detectives eventually keyed on Horton, a Level III sex offender who previously went by Charles Horton. Horton was convicted in September 2000 of assault of a child with intent to commit rape, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and kidnapping a child under 16, according to the state Sex Offender Registry Board.

In the current investigation, police watched Horton’s Trull Street residence in Dorchester and conducted a motor vehicle stop of Horton, the statement said. Officers spotted a green shopping bag inside the vehicle that matched the Seaver Street victim’s description of the parcel that contained the gun, according to the statement.

Police placed Horton into custody and seized the car, authorities said.

“The Boston Police Department continues to actively review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” the statement said. “Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police District B-2 (Roxbury) Detectives at (617) 343-4275.”

In addition, police said, community members can provide anonymous information by calling the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

“The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner,” the statement said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.