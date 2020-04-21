Maine reports death toll of 36, total of 888 cases of coronavirus throughout the state

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and 13 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday morning, bringing the state’s death toll to 36 and case count to 888.

A Cumberland County resident died after contracting the virus, officials said. Cumberland’s death toll rose to 17, the most of the state’s 16 counties. Waldo has reported eight deaths, York has reported six, Kennebec has reported four, and Adroscoggin has reported one.

Cumberland County, with 386 cases, has also reported the most confirmed cases of the virus, officials said. York and Kennebec follow with 183 deaths and 97 cases, respectively.