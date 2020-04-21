Native plants, Alzheimer’s support, and a virtual pub sing

Middlesex Community College and Community Teamwork of Lowell have partnered to offer a free online Child Growth and Development course. The course is required for Early Childhood Education students working in childcare programs and has been funded through MCC’s Early Childhood Career Pathways Grant. The class is scheduled to begin on May 1. For more information or to enroll in the program, contact Wendy Valentine, MCC’s Director of Early Childhood Education Career Pathways at valentinew@middlesex.mass.edu

The Reading Garden Club and Reading Public Library have announced a new virtual program called “Why Native Plant Landscapes Matter.” Claudia Thompson, founder of Grow Native Massachusetts, will discuss native plants’ essential role in the ecosystem and what we can do to support the health of local ecosystems. The event will be held on Zoom on April 28 at 7 p.m. For more information and to access the Zoom link, visit libcal.readingpl.org/ .

SOUTH

Bridgewater Town Manager Michael Dutton and Elder Affairs Director Emily Williams are sharing virtual support resources for Alzheimer’s caregivers in the community. For those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related mental disorder, the Alzheimer’s Association offers several virtual support groups, found at www.alzmassnh.org/virtual-programs/. Anyone in need of respite options may contact Elder Affairs at 508-697-0929 or seniorcenter@bridgewaterma.org.

A South Shore chapter of the grass-roots organization Frontline Foods is raising funds to pay local restaurants, which then coordinate with South Shore Health to prepare and deliver meals to frontline medical workers. To donate, please visit Frontline Foods South Shore on Facebook or donate through the Frontline Foods/World Central Kitchen link at bit.ly/DonateSouthShore.

WEST

St. John Lutheran Church in Sudbury is holding “Church without Bodies” to unite the community during this difficult time. While worship services are not able to be held in person, the church is using technology to share services online while exploring the pandemic’s effect on faith. To view the growing collection of online worship services, visit www.stjohnsudburyma.org. St. John Lutheran Church is located at 16 Great Road, Sudbury.

Join in on the Revels’ first-ever virtual Pub Sing on April 26 at 4 p.m. Revels Artist-in-Residence and song leader David Coffin will lead a sing-along with song sheets provided beforehand so that everyone can join in. As for the drink of choice? That’s up to you. The event will air on the Watertown-based Revels’ Facebook Live page. For details visit www.revels.org/.