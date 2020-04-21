In Newton, Baker’s order to keep schools closed is expected but ‘disappointing’

Schools in Newton have been closed since March 13 , just days before Baker first announced a three-week statewide school shutdown as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the potential exposure to the virus. In Massachusetts, 1,809 people have died who tested positive for the coronavirus, and nearly 40,000 have been infected, as of Monday.

In Newton, Governor Charlie Baker’s Tuesday order to leave schools across the state closed for the rest of the academic year was an expected -- but disappointing -- development as officials work to slow the spread of the coronavirus, parents and officials said.

Elise Person, whose 8-year-old son has been home from attending third grade at the Burr Elementary School, said the decision to keep schools closed was no surprise, given the disease’s threat and its spread.

“Saving lives matters, and as much as it stinks to stay at home, as much as what he is missing out on... this is a civic duty for the well-being of the nation and the world,” Person said. “To me, this is mostly an exercise in keeping my neighbors and my community safe.”

Now Newton officials are focusing on completing the school year, and looking ahead to the next one starting in the fall.

“To some degree, it’s a bit of a relief that the governor made this announcement,” said Ruth Goldman, the chairwoman of the city’s School Committee. "People know where they stand, and we can complete the school year.”

Earlier this month, Newton officials rolled out a plan to continue students’ education while they are at home that includes a mix of holding classes over video conference calls, assigning work, and encouraging independent study.

Superintendent David Fleishman said Baker’s decision allows Newton’s schools to continue its distance learning program, rather than ask families to prepare sending their children back to school in May.

“I think, right now, it’s helpful because families and students need certainty during this uncertain time,” Fleishman said. “This closure, while disappointing on so many levels, offers some certainty.”

The schools are currently surveying families to get feedback on the program going forward, and officials are waiting for guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on what they should plan for in the coming school year.

Fleishman and Goldman said in separate interviews that, if buildings reopen for September, issues like practicing social distancing in classrooms and on buses would need to be addressed.

“Schools are not places with a lot of social distancing, lets face it,” Goldman said. “So how do we do this safely? We just need to be proactive about that -- how we get back to school.”

Michael Zilles, president of the Newton Teachers Association, which represents about 2,100 teachers, aides, and other staff, said teachers have remained in contact with their students through the schools’ online learning efforts.

“I think we have put together a really good plan for the rest of the year; it’s going to be hard, but we will do our best,” Zilles said.

But the reality that the year will end without a return to the classroom will take a while to sink in for teachers, he said.

“There is a lot involved to say goodbye to students at the end of the year,” Zilles said. “There are powerful relationships between teachers and students, and it’s sad that it’s over.”

Reaction to the Newton schools’ program to connect with students during the shutdown has been mixed. Parents have praised the district for assembling the program in the weeks since schools were shuttered, but some are concerned the requirement that students work for about three hours each day means there isn’t enough time in class and for work on assignments.

Jerry Reilly, whose daughter will be a senior at Newton South High School in September, praised the work of teachers and administrators for continuing to educate students since schools closed. But if the remote program continues, students need more time in class or they risk falling behind.

“Overall, my feeling about the amount of time my daughter is spending on education is a fraction of what it would be in a classroom,” Reilly said. “If education is not going to suffer, they will need to address that.”

Even after Reilly’s daughter graduates next year, she remains concerned about the coronavirus’s impact on her education as she transitions to college, he said.

“It’s a stressful time for students planning for college anyway -- this is a whole new layer on top,” Reilly said.

In a statement, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said Baker made the right decision to continue the rest of the school year with remote learning.

People in Newton continue grappling with illness and loss caused by COVID-19, she said, and while testing capacity is increasing, we remain a long way from knowing who may be contagious and whether anyone is immune from the disease.

“I know what a hard time this is for all of our children, their parents and caregivers, and our educators,” Fuller said, noting the students who are missing out on their final years of elementary, middle, and high school due to the closure. "I know being apart from peers and educators is so hard in so many ways.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.