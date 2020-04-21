Russia is so 2016. In 2020, the election’s hot topic will be China, China, China

In that campaign, Russia-affiliated hackers accessed e-mails of top Hillary Clinton aides. There was the constant talk fairly (or unfairly) saying Donald Trump was too cozy with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After Trump won, of course, there was an exhaustive federal investigation detailing how Russia tried to influence the election. ​Throughout the 2016 campaign and even in its aftermath, Russia was the number one international bogeyman for America.

For all of the major disagreements between America’s two political parties in the 2016 presidential campaign, both agreed that one subplot was, as one candidate put it, “Russia, Russia, Russia.”

Advertisement

Notably, the sentiment is felt by Americans themselves, not just by some propaganda campaign by either party. That’s just getting started.

A Pew Research poll last week found that 62 percent of Americans saw China’s power and influence as a major threat. That’s up from 41 percent just three years ago.

More to the point, the Trump reelection campaign conducted an internal poll in the last few weeks that reportedly found 79 percent of Americans believe China has not been truthful about the number of deaths in its country related to COVID-19.

But it isn’t just that. Republicans, especially Trump, have long used populist rhetoric about how China has been devaluing its currency to “rip off” American manufacturers. Democrats have consistently sounded alarm bells when it comes to human rights. And leaders in both parties are concerned with how the Chinese steal intellectual property and what types of surveillance Chinese-backed companies are putting into their high-tech goods, particularly the Huawei processing chip, which is in the process of being banned in the United States.

Soon, American political rhetoric about China might be shifting into overdrive. It began when America First, a Super PAC supporting Trump, spent $10 million to air a commercial in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. The ad’s pitch wasn’t that China is an enemy (that’s already baked in) but that “for 40 years, Joe Biden has been wrong about China.” The ad was complete with ominous music.

Advertisement

In response, the pro-Democratic Super PAC American Bridge spent $15 million to release a different ad in these same states highlighting Trump’s praise of Chinese President Xi Jinping and that “Trump trusted China.”

Trump has followed that up with tweets over the weekend like this one Saturday: “China wants Sleepy Joe sooo badly. They want all of those billions of dollars that they have been paying to the U.S. back, and much more. Joe is an easy mark, their DREAM CANDIDATE!”

The partisan back and forth comes at a time when China is in the spotlight given that the coronavirus is believed to have begun in that country and many think Chinese officials didn’t do enough to contain the virus. Now each American politician wants to get on the “right side” politically of the China question.

Complicating matters is the fact that America needs China in many ways. Not only are the economies of both countries deeply intertwined in all types of industries, there is the raw politics of the moment: China provides much of the personal protective equipment that American health care workers are desperate to have. Further, America needs China to continue to buy American debt as the government funds eye-popping stimulus bills to help stabilize the country.

Advertisement

There is also the question of treating coronavirus patients without China’s help. Experts note that China makes most of the raw chemicals for generic drugs commonly used to treat patients with COVID-19. Then there is the hunt for a vaccine, which could come from a number of countries, but which has been underway longest in China.

And on top of all of that is Trump’s personal wish to have a new trade deal with China, something he talks about often. Seeking this trade deal is one reason why Trump reportedly promised the Chinese leader that he would personally remain “silent” over pro-Democracy protests in Hong Kong last summer.

While much of the presidential election is on pause during the coronavirus outbreak, there is a lot of action around China. The candidate who appears toughest with them could be the one who wins the presidency.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.