SJC vacates murder conviction, orders new trial in 1972 slaying of man in Boston

Mazza was convicted at trial in 1973, largely on the strength of testimony from a man named Robert Anderson, who told jurors he returned to his Dorchester apartment in the predawn hours of July 1, 1972, to find Mazza standing over Armata’s body, according to the ruling.

The SJC ruling vacated the murder and robbery convictions of Anthony D. Mazza, who is currently incarcerated at MCI-Norfolk.

The state Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday tossed the first-degree murder conviction of a man who has spent decades in prison for strangling Peter Armata in Dorchester in 1972, ordering a new trial for the defendant based on a police statement from a witness who implicated his own brother in the disposal of the victim’s body.

Anderson’s younger brother, William Anderson, also testified at trial. William Anderson said that when he went to his sibling’s apartment on July 2, 1972, he found his brother and Mazza there. When Mazza went to one room, William Anderson testified, his brother unlocked a closet in a different room and showed him the body, and he also gave him Armata’s ring.

In 2006, the ruling said, Mazza filed a motion for a new trial, citing newly discovered evidence in the form of a separate statement William Anderson had given to police. In that statement, the ruling said, William Anderson told officers that when his brother had showed him Armata’s body, he asked him for help moving it and gave him a knife to cut a nylon stocking that had been wrapped around the victim’s mouth.

In addition, the ruling said, William Anderson told officers that when he declined to help his sibling with the disposal of Armata’s body, his brother cut the stocking, cleaned the knife, put it in the sink, and said he planned to put Armata’s body in a car and dump it in the river.

Mazza was initially unsuccessful in his bid for a new trial, but the SJC ruled Tuesday that his request was warranted, citing a lack of evidence that William Anderson’s police statement had ever been provided to Mazza’s initial trial counsel.

“The theory of the defense was that Robert was the killer,” Justice Kimberly S. Budd wrote in Tuesday’s ruling. “William’s statement provided details that would have strongly bolstered that theory because it demonstrated that Robert had control over the victim’s body and belongings, and had a plan for disposing of the body.”

Outside of Robert Anderson’s testimony, Budd wrote, prosecutors’ case against Mazza “consisted of an eyewitness identification of the defendant near the scene on the same night as the killing, and the defendant’s subsequent possession of the victim’s driver’s license and bank identification card and attempted use of his credit card.”

Budd added that a man named William Atwood, who was a roommate of Mazza in the South End at the time of the killing, provided an alibi for Mazza at trial, testifying that he and Mazza had gone to various bars and restaurants on the night of the slaying.

Atwood, Budd wrote, also testified that on the following morning, Robert Anderson entered the apartment, shook Mazza awake and bragged about killing Armata before taking his money, his watch, his ring, and credit cards.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.