South Boston man arrested and charged with stabbing in the South End

Two men were taken into custody after a drug deal in the South End turned violent Monday night, according to Boston police.
Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 1850 Washington St. at about 7:34 p.m. Monday and found the victim suffering from an apparent slash wound, according to a posting on bpdnews.com. The victim, who told police he’d been trying to buy drugs from someone when he was stabbed, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police wrote.
Police spoke to special police officers in the area who had stopped three men they had seen chasing after the victim. Officers recovered two knives from one of the suspects, who was subsequently taken into custody, police wrote in the posting.
Elvin Torres, 48, of South Boston, was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. He was also found to have three active warrants for possession of class B drugs out of Roxbury District Court and forgery of checks out of Natick District Court and Framingham District Court, police said.
The 45-year-old stabbing victim was also taken into custody after receiving treatment at the hospital, according to the posting. Police said he had two warrants out for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and possession of class A drugs.
