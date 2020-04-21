South Boston man arrested and charged with stabbing in the South End

Two men were taken into custody after a drug deal in the South End turned violent Monday night, according to Boston police.

Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 1850 Washington St. at about 7:34 p.m. Monday and found the victim suffering from an apparent slash wound, according to a posting on bpdnews.com. The victim, who told police he’d been trying to buy drugs from someone when he was stabbed, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police wrote.

Police spoke to special police officers in the area who had stopped three men they had seen chasing after the victim. Officers recovered two knives from one of the suspects, who was subsequently taken into custody, police wrote in the posting.