State Police Academy dismissed after 2 recruits contract COVID-19

The State Police Academy dismissed all 239 trainees Tuesday and sent them home to continue online studies while self-quarantining after two tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The two trainees, a man and a woman, are the first recruits or staff at the Academy to test positive, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
Trainees are completing the rest of this week’s curriculum online, according to the statement. The Academy planned last week to move next week to an online curriculum. They are still on track to graduate May 6, five weeks earlier than originally planned due to the pandemic, the statement said.
“While not all Trainees had contact with the two who have tested positive, the decision to dismiss all of them was made out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said.
Trainees are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to State Police. Arrangements are being made for all 239 of them to receive tests.
Any staff member who believes they potentially had contact with the trainees are required to self report and will have the option to be tested at a priority testing site, the statement said.
