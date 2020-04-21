State Police Academy dismissed after 2 recruits contract COVID-19

The State Police Academy dismissed all 239 trainees Tuesday and sent them home to continue online studies while self-quarantining after two tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The two trainees, a man and a woman, are the first recruits or staff at the Academy to test positive, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Trainees are completing the rest of this week’s curriculum online, according to the statement. The Academy planned last week to move next week to an online curriculum. They are still on track to graduate May 6, five weeks earlier than originally planned due to the pandemic, the statement said.