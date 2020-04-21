These are the best high schools in Mass., according to 2020 ranking from US News & World Report

US News & World Report has released its annual ranking of the best high schools in the nation, and half of Massachusetts’ high schools are in the top quarter of the national rankings — the highest proportion of any state.

This isn’t the first time the state has received accolades: In 2019, Massachusetts earned the No. 1 spot for pre-K through 12th-grade education from US News & World Report.

This year, Boston Latin School ranked 37th in the nation, and snagged the top spot in Massachusetts, according to the new rankings. Following Boston Latin, the top five list in the state was rounded out by Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis, Hopkinton High School, Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlborough, and Dover-Sherborn Regional High.

The top high school in the national ranking was Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia. The top five countrywide included Academic Magnet High School in South Carolina, Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Tennessee, School for Advanced Studies in Florida, and Townsend Harris High School in New York City.

The rankings were determined by weighing college readiness (30 percent), math and reading proficiency (20 percent), math and reading performance (20 percent), underserved student performance (10 percent), college curriculum breadth (10 percent), and graduation rate (10 percent). The publication worked with RTI International, a global research firm, to conduct the rankings.

Here’s a look at the top schools in Massachusetts, according to the ranking.

The best high schools in Mass., according to US News and World Report Rank School District Municipality 1 Boston Latin School Boston Public Schools Boston 2 Sturgis Charter Public School Sturgis Charter Public (District) Hyannis 3 Hopkinton High School Hopkinton Public Schools Hopkinton 4 Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School Advanced Math And Science Academy Charter (District) Marlborough 5 Dover-Sherborn Regional High Dover-Sherborn Dover 6 Mystic Valley Regional Charter School Mystic Valley Regional Charter (District) Malden 7 Lexington High Lexington Public Schools Lexington 8 Weston High Weston Weston 9 Belmont High Belmont Belmont 10 John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science Boston Public Schools Roxbury 11 Lynnfield High Lynnfield Lynnfield 12 Boston Latin Academy Boston Public Schools Dorchester 13 Manchester Essex Regional High School Manchester Essex Regional Manchester 14 Medfield Senior High Medfield Public Schools Medfield 15 Westford Academy Westford Westford 16 Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School Berkshire Arts And Technology Charter Public (District) Adams 17 The Bromfield School Harvard Harvard 18 Acton-Boxborough Regional High Acton-Boxborough Acton 19 Sharon High Sharon Sharon 20 Newton South High Newton Newton Centre 21 Winchester High School Winchester Winchester 22 Westwood High Westwood Westwood 23 Arlington High Arlington Arlington 24 Nauset Regional High Nauset North Eastham 25 Brookline High Brookline Brookline 26 Wayland High School Wayland Wayland 27 Groton Dunstable Regional Groton-Dunstable Groton 28 Wellesley High School Wellesley Wellesley 29 Boston Collegiate Charter School Boston Collegiate Charter (District) Dorchester 30 Hamilton-Wenham Regional High Hamilton-Wenham South Hamilton 31 Duxbury High Duxbury Public Schools Duxbury 32 Lenox Memorial High Lenox Lenox 33 Westborough High Westborough Westborough 34 Needham High Needham Public Schools Needham 35 Ashland High Ashland Ashland 36 Nashoba Regional Nashoba Bolton 37 Cohasset Middle/High School Cohasset Cohasset 38 Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2) Pioneer Charter School Of Science Ii (Pcss-Ii) (District) Saugus 39 Foxborough Regional Charter School Foxborough Regional Charter (District) Foxborough 40 Pioneer Charter School of Science Pioneer Charter School Of Science (District) Everett 41 Concord Carlisle High Concord-Carlisle Concord 42 Scituate High School Scituate Scituate 43 Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public (District) Worcester 44 Newton North High Newton Newtonville 45 KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School Kipp Academy Lynn Charter (District) Lynn 46 Newburyport High Newburyport Newburyport 47 Longmeadow High Longmeadow Longmeadow 48 Tantasqua Regional Sr High Tantasqua Fiskdale 49 Masconomet Regional High School Masconomet Boxford 50 Holliston High Holliston Holliston 51 Norwell High Norwell Norwell 52 Community Charter School of Cambridge Community Charter School Of Cambridge (District) Cambridge 53 Match Charter Public School Match Charter Public School (District) Boston 54 Hopedale Jr Sr High Hopedale Hopedale 55 Oliver Ames High Easton North Easton 56 New Mission High School Boston Public Schools Hyde Park 57 University Pk Campus School Worcester Worcester 58 Littleton High School Littleton Littleton 59 Medway High Medway Medway 60 Algonquin Regional High Northboro-Southboro Northborough 61 Mt Greylock Regional High Mount Greylock Williamstown 62 Milton High Milton Milton 63 Apponequet Regional High Freetown-Lakeville Lakeville 64 Northampton High Northampton Northampton 65 Swampscott High Swampscott Swampscott 66 Shrewsbury Sr High Shrewsbury Shrewsbury 67 Nipmuc Regional High Mendon-Upton Upton 68 Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Charter School Of Science (District) Chicopee 69 Chelmsford High Chelmsford North Chelmsford 70 Marblehead High Marblehead Marblehead 71 North Quincy High Quincy Quincy 72 Andover High Andover Andover 73 Millis High School Millis Millis 74 Salem Academy Charter School Salem Academy Charter (District) Salem 75 King Philip Regional High King Philip Wrentham 76 Hingham High Hingham Hingham 77 Wachusett Regional High Wachusett Holden 78 Tahanto Regional High Berlin-Boylston Boylston 79 Natick High Natick Natick 80 Quaboag Regional High Quaboag Regional Warren 81 Mansfield High Mansfield Mansfield 82 Norton High Norton Norton 83 Hudson High Hudson Hudson 84 Ipswich High Ipswich Ipswich 85 Sutton High School Sutton Sutton 86 Canton High Canton Canton 87 Lunenburg High Lunenburg Lunenburg 88 Mashpee High Mashpee Mashpee 89 Mt Everett Regional Southern Berkshire Sheffield 90 Franklin High Franklin Franklin 91 North Reading High North Reading North Reading 92 Boston Preparatory Charter Public School Boston Preparatory Charter Public (District) Hyde Park 93 Falmouth High Falmouth Falmouth 94 Braintree High Braintree Braintree 95 Blackstone Valley Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical Upton 96 Silver Lake Regional High Silver Lake Kingston 97 Amherst Regional High Amherst-Pelham Amherst 98 Prospect Hill Academy Charter School Prospect Hill Academy Charter (District) Cambridge 99 Ayer Shirley Regional High School Ayer Shirley School District Ayer 100 North Attleboro High North Attleborough North Attleborough 101 Triton Regional High School Triton Byfield 102 Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High Lincoln-Sudbury Sudbury 103 Sandwich High Sandwich East Sandwich 104 Foxborough High Foxborough Foxborough 105 Old Rochester Regional High Old Rochester Mattapoisett 106 Melrose High Melrose Melrose 107 Hopkins Academy Hadley Hadley 108 Middleborough High Middleborough Middleborough 109 East Longmeadow High East Longmeadow East Longmeadow 110 Rising Tide Charter Public School Rising Tide Charter Public (District) Plymouth 111 Pembroke High School Pembroke Pembroke 112 Cambridge Rindge and Latin Cambridge Cambridge 113 Carver Middle/High School Carver Carver 114 Grafton High School Grafton Grafton 115 Hull High Hull Hull 116 Hanover High Hanover Hanover 117 Bedford High Bedford Bedford 118 Minnechaug Regional High Hampden-Wilbraham Wilbraham 119 Framingham High School Framingham Framingham 120 Pentucket Regional Sr High Pentucket West Newbury 121 Burlington High Burlington Burlington 122 West Boylston Junior/Senior High West Boylston West Boylston 123 Stoneham High Stoneham Stoneham 124 Walpole High Walpole Walpole 125 Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School Academy Of The Pacific Rim Charter Public (District) Hyde Park 126 Somerville High Somerville Somerville 127 Seekonk High Seekonk Seekonk 128 Marshfield High Marshfield Marshfield 129 Fairhaven High Fairhaven Fairhaven 130 North Andover High North Andover North Andover 131 Greenfield High Greenfield Greenfield 132 Dartmouth High Dartmouth Dartmouth 133 Reading Memorial High Reading Reading 134 Smith Academy Hatfield Hatfield 135 Amesbury High Amesbury Amesbury 136 Hoosac Valley Middle and High School Adams-Cheshire Cheshire 137 Sabis International Charter School Sabis International Charter (District) Springfield 138 Beverly High Beverly Beverly 139 Wilmington High Wilmington Wilmington 140 Worcester Technical High Worcester Worcester 141 Georgetown High School Georgetown Georgetown 142 Pioneer Valley Regional Pioneer Valley Northfield 143 West Bridgewater Junior/Senior West Bridgewater West Bridgewater 144 Hampshire Regional High Hampshire Westhampton 145 Frontier Regional Frontier South Deerfield 146 South Hadley High South Hadley South Hadley 147 Quincy High Quincy Quincy 148 Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High Dennis-Yarmouth South Yarmouth 149 Wareham Senior High Wareham Wareham 150 North Middlesex Regional North Middlesex Townsend 151 Monson Innovation High School Monson Monson 152 Watertown High Watertown Watertown 153 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School Dighton-Rehoboth North Dighton 154 Billerica Memorial High School Billerica Billerica 155 Lee Middle/High School Lee Lee 156 Dedham High Dedham Dedham 157 Belchertown High Belchertown Belchertown 158 Wakefield Memorial High Wakefield Wakefield 159 Monomoy Regional High School Monomoy Regional School District Harwich 160 Ware Junior/Senior High School Ware Ware 161 Pittsfield High Pittsfield Pittsfield 162 Revere High Revere Revere 163 Somerset Berkley Regional High School Somerset Berkley Regional School District Somerset 164 Whitman Hanson Regional Whitman-Hanson Whitman 165 Tyngsborough High School Tyngsborough Tyngsborough 166 Leominster High School Leominster Leominster 167 Oakmont Regional High School Ashburnham-Westminster Ashburnham 168 Barnstable High Barnstable Hyannis 169 Bridgewater-Raynham Regional Bridgewater-Raynham Bridgewater 170 Uxbridge High Uxbridge Uxbridge 171 Oxford High Oxford Oxford 172 Rockport High Rockport Rockport 173 Blackstone Millville Rhs Blackstone-Millville Blackstone 174 Danvers High Danvers Danvers 175 Abington High Abington Abington 176 West Springfield High West Springfield West Springfield 177 Four Rivers Charter Public School Four Rivers Charter Public (District) Greenfield 178 Ralph C Mahar Regional Ralph C Mahar Orange 179 Auburn Senior High Auburn Auburn 180 Agawam High Agawam Agawam 181 Mohawk Trail Regional High Mohawk Trail Shelburne Falls 182 Monument Mt Regional High Berkshire Hills Great Barrington 183 Wahconah Regional High Central Berkshire Dalton 184 Gateway Regional High Gateway Huntington 185 Shepherd Hill Regional High Dudley-Charlton Reg Dudley 186 Dracut Senior High Dracut Dracut 187 South Shore Charter Public School South Shore Charter Public (District) Norwell 188 Westfield High Westfield Westfield 189 Bourne High School Bourne Bourne 190 Milford High Milford Milford 191 Narragansett Regional High Narragansett Baldwinville 192 Marthas Vineyard Regional High Marthas Vineyard Oak Bluffs 193 Medford High Medford Medford 194 Boston Community Leadership Academy Boston Public Schools Hyde Park 195 Malden High Malden Malden 196 Winthrop Sr High Winthrop Winthrop 197 Doherty Memorial High Worcester Worcester 198 Joseph Case High Swansea Swansea 199 Ludlow Senior High Ludlow Ludlow 200 Margarita Muniz Academy Boston Public Schools Boston 201 Fitchburg High Fitchburg Fitchburg 202 Leicester High Leicester Leicester 203 Maynard High Maynard Maynard 204 Claremont Academy Worcester Worcester 205 Chicopee Comprehensive High School Chicopee Chicopee 206 Rockland Senior High Rockland Rockland 207 Douglas High School Douglas Douglas 208 Quabbin Regional High School Quabbin Barre 209 Lowell High Lowell Lowell 210 Granby Jr Sr High School Granby Granby 211 Tewksbury Memorial High Tewksbury Tewksbury 212 Haverhill High Haverhill Haverhill 213 The Springfield Renaissance School Springfield Springfield 214 Gr New Bedford Vocational Technical Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical New Bedford 215 Holbrook Jr Sr High Holbrook Holbrook 216 Woburn High Woburn Woburn 217 Attleboro High Attleboro Attleboro 218 Norwood High Norwood Norwood 219 Diman Regional Vocational Technical High Greater Fall River Regional Vocational Technical Fall River 220 Weymouth High School Weymouth Weymouth 221 City On A Hill Charter Public School City On A Hill Charter Public (District) Roxbury 222 Bellingham High School Bellingham Bellingham 223 Chicopee High Chicopee Chicopee 224 Taconic High Pittsfield Pittsfield 225 Nantucket High Nantucket Nantucket 226 Plymouth South High Plymouth Plymouth 227 Springfield Central High Springfield Springfield 228 East Bridgewater Jr./Sr. High School East Bridgewater East Bridgewater 229 Easthampton High Easthampton Easthampton 230 Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers Edward M. Kennedy Academy For Health Careers (Horace Mann Ch Boston 231 Avon Middle High School Avon Avon 232 Methuen High Methuen Methuen 233 Francis W. Parker Charter Essential School Francis W. Parker Charter Essential (District) Devens 234 Tri County Regional Vocational Technical Tri County Regional Vocational Technical Franklin 235 Millbury Junior/Senior High Millbury Millbury 236 B M C Durfee High Fall River Fall River 237 Putnam Vocational Technical High School Springfield Springfield 238 David Prouty High Spencer-E Brookfield Spencer 239 Northbridge High Northbridge Whitinsville 240 Nashoba Valley Technical High School Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical Westford 241 Jeremiah E Burke High Boston Public Schools Dorchester 242 Clinton Senior High Clinton Clinton 243 Bartlett Jr Sr High School Webster Webster 244 Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical South Easton 245 Snowden International School at Copley Boston Public Schools Boston 246 Holyoke High Holyoke Holyoke 247 Global Learning Charter Public School Global Learning Charter Public (District) New Bedford 248 Marlborough High Marlborough Marlborough 249 Plymouth North High Plymouth Plymouth 250 North Brookfield High North Brookfield North Brookfield 251 Stoughton High Stoughton Stoughton 252 South High Community Worcester Worcester 253 Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical Fitchburg 254 Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical Charlton 255 Essex Technical High School Essex North Shore Agricultural And Technical School District Hathorne 256 Palmer High Palmer Palmer 257 Drury High North Adams North Adams 258 Bristol-Plymouth Vocational Technical Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical Taunton 259 Atlantis Charter School Atlantis Charter (District) Fall River 260 Taunton High Taunton Taunton 261 Peabody Veterans Memorial High Peabody Peabody 262 Southwick-Tolland Regional High Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District Southwick 263 Gloucester High Gloucester Gloucester 264 City On A Hill Charter Public School Dudley Square City On A Hill Charter Public School Dudley Square (District Roxbury 265 Athol High Athol-Royalston Athol 266 Salem High Salem Salem 267 Gardner High Gardner Gardner 268 Saugus High Saugus Saugus 269 Cape Cod Region Vocational Technical Cape Cod Regional Vocational Technical Harwich 270 Westport Junior/Senior High School Westport Westport 271 Assabet Valley Vocational High School Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical Marlborough 272 Randolph High Randolph Randolph 273 Upper Cape Cod Vocational Technical Upper Cape Cod Regional Vocational Technical Bourne 274 Waltham Sr High Waltham Waltham 275 East Boston High Boston Public Schools East Boston 276 Charles Mccann Vocational Technical Northern Berkshire Regional Vocational Technical North Adams 277 Murdock High School Winchendon Winchendon 278 Minuteman Regional High Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical Lexington 279 Everett High Everett Everett 280 Burncoat Senior High Worcester Worcester 281 Bristol County Agricultural High Bristol County Agricultural Dighton 282 Franklin County Technical Franklin County Regional Vocational Technical Turners Falls 283 Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical Rochester 284 Conservatory Of The Arts Springfield Springfield 285 Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public Scho Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public (District) South Hadley 286 Phoenix Charter Academy Phoenix Charter Academy (District) Chelsea 287 Turners Fall High Gill-Montague Montague 288 Innovation Academy Charter School Innovation Academy Charter (District) Tyngsboro 289 Gr Lowell Regional Vocational Technical Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical Tyngsborough 290 Classical High Lynn Lynn 291 North High Worcester Worcester 292 Gr Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical Andover 293 Boston International High School Boston Public Schools Dorchester 294 Joseph P Keefe Technical High School South Middlesex Regional Vocational Technical Framingham 295 Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical Canton 296 So Shore Vocational Technical High South Shore Regional Vocational Technical Hanover 297 Lynn English High Lynn Lynn 298 Whittier Regional Vocational Whittier Regional Vocational Technical Haverhill 299 Lynn Vocational Technical Institute Lynn Lynn 300 Urban Science Academy Boston Public Schools West Roxbury 301 Shawsheen Valley Vocational Technical High School Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical Billerica 302 Lawrence High School Lawrence Lawrence 303 Excel High School Boston Public Schools South Boston 304 Another Course to College Boston Public Schools Hyde Park 305 Northeast Metro Regional Vocational Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical Wakefield 306 Codman Academy Charter Public School Codman Academy Charter Public (District) Dorchester 307-345 Boston Arts Academy Boston Public Schools Boston 307-345 Boston Day and Evening Academy Charter School Boston Day And Evening Academy Charter (District) Roxbury 307-345 Boston Green Academy Horace Mann Charter School Boston Green Academy Horace Mann Charter School (District) Brighton 307-345 Brighton High Boston Public Schools Brighton 307-345 Brockton Champion High School Brockton Brockton 307-345 Brockton High Brockton Brockton 307-345 Center for Technical Education Innovation Leominster Leominster 307-345 Charlestown High Boston Public Schools Charlestown 307-345 Chelsea High Chelsea Chelsea 307-345 City On A Hill Charter Public School New Bedford City On A Hill Charter Public School New Bedford (District) New Bedford 307-345 Community Academy of Science and Health Boston Public Schools Dorchester 307-345 Dearborn Boston Public Schools Dorchester 307-345 Dr. William Henderson Upper Boston Public Schools Dorchester 307-345 High School of Commerce Springfield Springfield 307-345 High School/Science-Tech Springfield Springfield 307-345 John J Duggan Middle Springfield Springfield 307-345 Josiah Quincy Upper School Boston Public Schools Boston 307-345 Lyon Upper 9-12 Boston Public Schools Brighton 307-345 Madison Park High Boston Public Schools Roxbury 307-345 Massachusetts Virtual Academy At Greenfield Commonwealth Vir Massachusetts Virtual Academy At Greenfield Commonwealth Vir Greenfield 307-345 New Bedford High New Bedford New Bedford 307-345 Norfolk County Agricultural Norfolk County Agricultural Walpole 307-345 North Central Charter Essential School North Central Charter Essential (District) Fitchburg 307-345 Pathfinder Vocational Technical Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical Palmer 307-345 Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School (District) Holyoke 307-345 Phoenix Academy Public Charter High School Springfield Phoenix Academy Public Charter High School Springfield (Dist Springfield 307-345 Smith Vocational and Agricultural High Northampton-Smith Vocational Agricultural Northampton 307-345 Southbridge High School Southbridge Southbridge 307-345 Springfield High School Springfield Springfield 307-345 Tantasqua Regional Vocational Tantasqua Fiskdale 307-345 Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School District East Walpole 307-345 Techboston Academy Boston Public Schools Dorchester 307-345 The Career Academy Lowell Lowell 307-345 The English High Boston Public Schools Boston 307-345 Wareham Cooperative Junior/Senior High School Wareham Wareham 307-345 West Roxbury Academy Boston Public Schools West Roxbury 307-345 Westfield Vocational Technical High Westfield Westfield 307-345 William Mckinley Boston Public Schools Boston 307-345 Wm J Dean Vocational Technical High Holyoke Holyoke SOURCE : US News & World Report

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss