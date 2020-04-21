fb-pixel

These are the best high schools in Mass., according to 2020 ranking from US News & World Report

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated April 21, 2020, an hour ago
Boston Latin School.
Boston Latin School.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Give Massachusetts an A+.

US News & World Report has released its annual ranking of the best high schools in the nation, and half of Massachusetts’ high schools are in the top quarter of the national rankings — the highest proportion of any state.

This isn’t the first time the state has received accolades: In 2019, Massachusetts earned the No. 1 spot for pre-K through 12th-grade education from US News & World Report.

This year, Boston Latin School ranked 37th in the nation, and snagged the top spot in Massachusetts, according to the new rankings. Following Boston Latin, the top five list in the state was rounded out by Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis, Hopkinton High School, Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlborough, and Dover-Sherborn Regional High.

Advertisement

The top high school in the national ranking was Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia. The top five countrywide included Academic Magnet High School in South Carolina, Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Tennessee, School for Advanced Studies in Florida, and Townsend Harris High School in New York City.

The rankings were determined by weighing college readiness (30 percent), math and reading proficiency (20 percent), math and reading performance (20 percent), underserved student performance (10 percent), college curriculum breadth (10 percent), and graduation rate (10 percent). The publication worked with RTI International, a global research firm, to conduct the rankings.

Here’s a look at the top schools in Massachusetts, according to the ranking.

The best high schools in Mass., according to US News and World Report
Rank School District Municipality
1 Boston Latin School Boston Public Schools Boston
2 Sturgis Charter Public School Sturgis Charter Public (District) Hyannis
3 Hopkinton High School Hopkinton Public Schools Hopkinton
4 Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School Advanced Math And Science Academy Charter (District) Marlborough
5 Dover-Sherborn Regional High Dover-Sherborn Dover
6 Mystic Valley Regional Charter School Mystic Valley Regional Charter (District) Malden
7 Lexington High Lexington Public Schools Lexington
8 Weston High Weston Weston
9 Belmont High Belmont Belmont
10 John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science Boston Public Schools Roxbury
11 Lynnfield High Lynnfield Lynnfield
12 Boston Latin Academy Boston Public Schools Dorchester
13 Manchester Essex Regional High School Manchester Essex Regional Manchester
14 Medfield Senior High Medfield Public Schools Medfield
15 Westford Academy Westford Westford
16 Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School Berkshire Arts And Technology Charter Public (District) Adams
17 The Bromfield School Harvard Harvard
18 Acton-Boxborough Regional High Acton-Boxborough Acton
19 Sharon High Sharon Sharon
20 Newton South High Newton Newton Centre
21 Winchester High School Winchester Winchester
22 Westwood High Westwood Westwood
23 Arlington High Arlington Arlington
24 Nauset Regional High Nauset North Eastham
25 Brookline High Brookline Brookline
26 Wayland High School Wayland Wayland
27 Groton Dunstable Regional Groton-Dunstable Groton
28 Wellesley High School Wellesley Wellesley
29 Boston Collegiate Charter School Boston Collegiate Charter (District) Dorchester
30 Hamilton-Wenham Regional High Hamilton-Wenham South Hamilton
31 Duxbury High Duxbury Public Schools Duxbury
32 Lenox Memorial High Lenox Lenox
33 Westborough High Westborough Westborough
34 Needham High Needham Public Schools Needham
35 Ashland High Ashland Ashland
36 Nashoba Regional Nashoba Bolton
37 Cohasset Middle/High School Cohasset Cohasset
38 Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2) Pioneer Charter School Of Science Ii (Pcss-Ii) (District) Saugus
39 Foxborough Regional Charter School Foxborough Regional Charter (District) Foxborough
40 Pioneer Charter School of Science Pioneer Charter School Of Science (District) Everett
41 Concord Carlisle High Concord-Carlisle Concord
42 Scituate High School Scituate Scituate
43 Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public (District) Worcester
44 Newton North High Newton Newtonville
45 KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School Kipp Academy Lynn Charter (District) Lynn
46 Newburyport High Newburyport Newburyport
47 Longmeadow High Longmeadow Longmeadow
48 Tantasqua Regional Sr High Tantasqua Fiskdale
49 Masconomet Regional High School Masconomet Boxford
50 Holliston High Holliston Holliston
51 Norwell High Norwell Norwell
52 Community Charter School of Cambridge Community Charter School Of Cambridge (District) Cambridge
53 Match Charter Public School Match Charter Public School (District) Boston
54 Hopedale Jr Sr High Hopedale Hopedale
55 Oliver Ames High Easton North Easton
56 New Mission High School Boston Public Schools Hyde Park
57 University Pk Campus School Worcester Worcester
58 Littleton High School Littleton Littleton
59 Medway High Medway Medway
60 Algonquin Regional High Northboro-Southboro Northborough
61 Mt Greylock Regional High Mount Greylock Williamstown
62 Milton High Milton Milton
63 Apponequet Regional High Freetown-Lakeville Lakeville
64 Northampton High Northampton Northampton
65 Swampscott High Swampscott Swampscott
66 Shrewsbury Sr High Shrewsbury Shrewsbury
67 Nipmuc Regional High Mendon-Upton Upton
68 Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Charter School Of Science (District) Chicopee
69 Chelmsford High Chelmsford North Chelmsford
70 Marblehead High Marblehead Marblehead
71 North Quincy High Quincy Quincy
72 Andover High Andover Andover
73 Millis High School Millis Millis
74 Salem Academy Charter School Salem Academy Charter (District) Salem
75 King Philip Regional High King Philip Wrentham
76 Hingham High Hingham Hingham
77 Wachusett Regional High Wachusett Holden
78 Tahanto Regional High Berlin-Boylston Boylston
79 Natick High Natick Natick
80 Quaboag Regional High Quaboag Regional Warren
81 Mansfield High Mansfield Mansfield
82 Norton High Norton Norton
83 Hudson High Hudson Hudson
84 Ipswich High Ipswich Ipswich
85 Sutton High School Sutton Sutton
86 Canton High Canton Canton
87 Lunenburg High Lunenburg Lunenburg
88 Mashpee High Mashpee Mashpee
89 Mt Everett Regional Southern Berkshire Sheffield
90 Franklin High Franklin Franklin
91 North Reading High North Reading North Reading
92 Boston Preparatory Charter Public School Boston Preparatory Charter Public (District) Hyde Park
93 Falmouth High Falmouth Falmouth
94 Braintree High Braintree Braintree
95 Blackstone Valley Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical Upton
96 Silver Lake Regional High Silver Lake Kingston
97 Amherst Regional High Amherst-Pelham Amherst
98 Prospect Hill Academy Charter School Prospect Hill Academy Charter (District) Cambridge
99 Ayer Shirley Regional High School Ayer Shirley School District Ayer
100 North Attleboro High North Attleborough North Attleborough
101 Triton Regional High School Triton Byfield
102 Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High Lincoln-Sudbury Sudbury
103 Sandwich High Sandwich East Sandwich
104 Foxborough High Foxborough Foxborough
105 Old Rochester Regional High Old Rochester Mattapoisett
106 Melrose High Melrose Melrose
107 Hopkins Academy Hadley Hadley
108 Middleborough High Middleborough Middleborough
109 East Longmeadow High East Longmeadow East Longmeadow
110 Rising Tide Charter Public School Rising Tide Charter Public (District) Plymouth
111 Pembroke High School Pembroke Pembroke
112 Cambridge Rindge and Latin Cambridge Cambridge
113 Carver Middle/High School Carver Carver
114 Grafton High School Grafton Grafton
115 Hull High Hull Hull
116 Hanover High Hanover Hanover
117 Bedford High Bedford Bedford
118 Minnechaug Regional High Hampden-Wilbraham Wilbraham
119 Framingham High School Framingham Framingham
120 Pentucket Regional Sr High Pentucket West Newbury
121 Burlington High Burlington Burlington
122 West Boylston Junior/Senior High West Boylston West Boylston
123 Stoneham High Stoneham Stoneham
124 Walpole High Walpole Walpole
125 Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School Academy Of The Pacific Rim Charter Public (District) Hyde Park
126 Somerville High Somerville Somerville
127 Seekonk High Seekonk Seekonk
128 Marshfield High Marshfield Marshfield
129 Fairhaven High Fairhaven Fairhaven
130 North Andover High North Andover North Andover
131 Greenfield High Greenfield Greenfield
132 Dartmouth High Dartmouth Dartmouth
133 Reading Memorial High Reading Reading
134 Smith Academy Hatfield Hatfield
135 Amesbury High Amesbury Amesbury
136 Hoosac Valley Middle and High School Adams-Cheshire Cheshire
137 Sabis International Charter School Sabis International Charter (District) Springfield
138 Beverly High Beverly Beverly
139 Wilmington High Wilmington Wilmington
140 Worcester Technical High Worcester Worcester
141 Georgetown High School Georgetown Georgetown
142 Pioneer Valley Regional Pioneer Valley Northfield
143 West Bridgewater Junior/Senior West Bridgewater West Bridgewater
144 Hampshire Regional High Hampshire Westhampton
145 Frontier Regional Frontier South Deerfield
146 South Hadley High South Hadley South Hadley
147 Quincy High Quincy Quincy
148 Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High Dennis-Yarmouth South Yarmouth
149 Wareham Senior High Wareham Wareham
150 North Middlesex Regional North Middlesex Townsend
151 Monson Innovation High School Monson Monson
152 Watertown High Watertown Watertown
153 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School Dighton-Rehoboth North Dighton
154 Billerica Memorial High School Billerica Billerica
155 Lee Middle/High School Lee Lee
156 Dedham High Dedham Dedham
157 Belchertown High Belchertown Belchertown
158 Wakefield Memorial High Wakefield Wakefield
159 Monomoy Regional High School Monomoy Regional School District Harwich
160 Ware Junior/Senior High School Ware Ware
161 Pittsfield High Pittsfield Pittsfield
162 Revere High Revere Revere
163 Somerset Berkley Regional High School Somerset Berkley Regional School District Somerset
164 Whitman Hanson Regional Whitman-Hanson Whitman
165 Tyngsborough High School Tyngsborough Tyngsborough
166 Leominster High School Leominster Leominster
167 Oakmont Regional High School Ashburnham-Westminster Ashburnham
168 Barnstable High Barnstable Hyannis
169 Bridgewater-Raynham Regional Bridgewater-Raynham Bridgewater
170 Uxbridge High Uxbridge Uxbridge
171 Oxford High Oxford Oxford
172 Rockport High Rockport Rockport
173 Blackstone Millville Rhs Blackstone-Millville Blackstone
174 Danvers High Danvers Danvers
175 Abington High Abington Abington
176 West Springfield High West Springfield West Springfield
177 Four Rivers Charter Public School Four Rivers Charter Public (District) Greenfield
178 Ralph C Mahar Regional Ralph C Mahar Orange
179 Auburn Senior High Auburn Auburn
180 Agawam High Agawam Agawam
181 Mohawk Trail Regional High Mohawk Trail Shelburne Falls
182 Monument Mt Regional High Berkshire Hills Great Barrington
183 Wahconah Regional High Central Berkshire Dalton
184 Gateway Regional High Gateway Huntington
185 Shepherd Hill Regional High Dudley-Charlton Reg Dudley
186 Dracut Senior High Dracut Dracut
187 South Shore Charter Public School South Shore Charter Public (District) Norwell
188 Westfield High Westfield Westfield
189 Bourne High School Bourne Bourne
190 Milford High Milford Milford
191 Narragansett Regional High Narragansett Baldwinville
192 Marthas Vineyard Regional High Marthas Vineyard Oak Bluffs
193 Medford High Medford Medford
194 Boston Community Leadership Academy Boston Public Schools Hyde Park
195 Malden High Malden Malden
196 Winthrop Sr High Winthrop Winthrop
197 Doherty Memorial High Worcester Worcester
198 Joseph Case High Swansea Swansea
199 Ludlow Senior High Ludlow Ludlow
200 Margarita Muniz Academy Boston Public Schools Boston
201 Fitchburg High Fitchburg Fitchburg
202 Leicester High Leicester Leicester
203 Maynard High Maynard Maynard
204 Claremont Academy Worcester Worcester
205 Chicopee Comprehensive High School Chicopee Chicopee
206 Rockland Senior High Rockland Rockland
207 Douglas High School Douglas Douglas
208 Quabbin Regional High School Quabbin Barre
209 Lowell High Lowell Lowell
210 Granby Jr Sr High School Granby Granby
211 Tewksbury Memorial High Tewksbury Tewksbury
212 Haverhill High Haverhill Haverhill
213 The Springfield Renaissance School Springfield Springfield
214 Gr New Bedford Vocational Technical Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical New Bedford
215 Holbrook Jr Sr High Holbrook Holbrook
216 Woburn High Woburn Woburn
217 Attleboro High Attleboro Attleboro
218 Norwood High Norwood Norwood
219 Diman Regional Vocational Technical High Greater Fall River Regional Vocational Technical Fall River
220 Weymouth High School Weymouth Weymouth
221 City On A Hill Charter Public School City On A Hill Charter Public (District) Roxbury
222 Bellingham High School Bellingham Bellingham
223 Chicopee High Chicopee Chicopee
224 Taconic High Pittsfield Pittsfield
225 Nantucket High Nantucket Nantucket
226 Plymouth South High Plymouth Plymouth
227 Springfield Central High Springfield Springfield
228 East Bridgewater Jr./Sr. High School East Bridgewater East Bridgewater
229 Easthampton High Easthampton Easthampton
230 Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers Edward M. Kennedy Academy For Health Careers (Horace Mann Ch Boston
231 Avon Middle High School Avon Avon
232 Methuen High Methuen Methuen
233 Francis W. Parker Charter Essential School Francis W. Parker Charter Essential (District) Devens
234 Tri County Regional Vocational Technical Tri County Regional Vocational Technical Franklin
235 Millbury Junior/Senior High Millbury Millbury
236 B M C Durfee High Fall River Fall River
237 Putnam Vocational Technical High School Springfield Springfield
238 David Prouty High Spencer-E Brookfield Spencer
239 Northbridge High Northbridge Whitinsville
240 Nashoba Valley Technical High School Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical Westford
241 Jeremiah E Burke High Boston Public Schools Dorchester
242 Clinton Senior High Clinton Clinton
243 Bartlett Jr Sr High School Webster Webster
244 Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical South Easton
245 Snowden International School at Copley Boston Public Schools Boston
246 Holyoke High Holyoke Holyoke
247 Global Learning Charter Public School Global Learning Charter Public (District) New Bedford
248 Marlborough High Marlborough Marlborough
249 Plymouth North High Plymouth Plymouth
250 North Brookfield High North Brookfield North Brookfield
251 Stoughton High Stoughton Stoughton
252 South High Community Worcester Worcester
253 Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical Fitchburg
254 Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical Charlton
255 Essex Technical High School Essex North Shore Agricultural And Technical School District Hathorne
256 Palmer High Palmer Palmer
257 Drury High North Adams North Adams
258 Bristol-Plymouth Vocational Technical Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical Taunton
259 Atlantis Charter School Atlantis Charter (District) Fall River
260 Taunton High Taunton Taunton
261 Peabody Veterans Memorial High Peabody Peabody
262 Southwick-Tolland Regional High Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District Southwick
263 Gloucester High Gloucester Gloucester
264 City On A Hill Charter Public School Dudley Square City On A Hill Charter Public School Dudley Square (District Roxbury
265 Athol High Athol-Royalston Athol
266 Salem High Salem Salem
267 Gardner High Gardner Gardner
268 Saugus High Saugus Saugus
269 Cape Cod Region Vocational Technical Cape Cod Regional Vocational Technical Harwich
270 Westport Junior/Senior High School Westport Westport
271 Assabet Valley Vocational High School Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical Marlborough
272 Randolph High Randolph Randolph
273 Upper Cape Cod Vocational Technical Upper Cape Cod Regional Vocational Technical Bourne
274 Waltham Sr High Waltham Waltham
275 East Boston High Boston Public Schools East Boston
276 Charles Mccann Vocational Technical Northern Berkshire Regional Vocational Technical North Adams
277 Murdock High School Winchendon Winchendon
278 Minuteman Regional High Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical Lexington
279 Everett High Everett Everett
280 Burncoat Senior High Worcester Worcester
281 Bristol County Agricultural High Bristol County Agricultural Dighton
282 Franklin County Technical Franklin County Regional Vocational Technical Turners Falls
283 Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical Rochester
284 Conservatory Of The Arts Springfield Springfield
285 Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public Scho Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public (District) South Hadley
286 Phoenix Charter Academy Phoenix Charter Academy (District) Chelsea
287 Turners Fall High Gill-Montague Montague
288 Innovation Academy Charter School Innovation Academy Charter (District) Tyngsboro
289 Gr Lowell Regional Vocational Technical Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical Tyngsborough
290 Classical High Lynn Lynn
291 North High Worcester Worcester
292 Gr Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical Andover
293 Boston International High School Boston Public Schools Dorchester
294 Joseph P Keefe Technical High School South Middlesex Regional Vocational Technical Framingham
295 Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical Canton
296 So Shore Vocational Technical High South Shore Regional Vocational Technical Hanover
297 Lynn English High Lynn Lynn
298 Whittier Regional Vocational Whittier Regional Vocational Technical Haverhill
299 Lynn Vocational Technical Institute Lynn Lynn
300 Urban Science Academy Boston Public Schools West Roxbury
301 Shawsheen Valley Vocational Technical High School Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical Billerica
302 Lawrence High School Lawrence Lawrence
303 Excel High School Boston Public Schools South Boston
304 Another Course to College Boston Public Schools Hyde Park
305 Northeast Metro Regional Vocational Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical Wakefield
306 Codman Academy Charter Public School Codman Academy Charter Public (District) Dorchester
307-345 Boston Arts Academy Boston Public Schools Boston
307-345 Boston Day and Evening Academy Charter School Boston Day And Evening Academy Charter (District) Roxbury
307-345 Boston Green Academy Horace Mann Charter School Boston Green Academy Horace Mann Charter School (District) Brighton
307-345 Brighton High Boston Public Schools Brighton
307-345 Brockton Champion High School Brockton Brockton
307-345 Brockton High Brockton Brockton
307-345 Center for Technical Education Innovation Leominster Leominster
307-345 Charlestown High Boston Public Schools Charlestown
307-345 Chelsea High Chelsea Chelsea
307-345 City On A Hill Charter Public School New Bedford City On A Hill Charter Public School New Bedford (District) New Bedford
307-345 Community Academy of Science and Health Boston Public Schools Dorchester
307-345 Dearborn Boston Public Schools Dorchester
307-345 Dr. William Henderson Upper Boston Public Schools Dorchester
307-345 High School of Commerce Springfield Springfield
307-345 High School/Science-Tech Springfield Springfield
307-345 John J Duggan Middle Springfield Springfield
307-345 Josiah Quincy Upper School Boston Public Schools Boston
307-345 Lyon Upper 9-12 Boston Public Schools Brighton
307-345 Madison Park High Boston Public Schools Roxbury
307-345 Massachusetts Virtual Academy At Greenfield Commonwealth Vir Massachusetts Virtual Academy At Greenfield Commonwealth Vir Greenfield
307-345 New Bedford High New Bedford New Bedford
307-345 Norfolk County Agricultural Norfolk County Agricultural Walpole
307-345 North Central Charter Essential School North Central Charter Essential (District) Fitchburg
307-345 Pathfinder Vocational Technical Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical Palmer
307-345 Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School (District) Holyoke
307-345 Phoenix Academy Public Charter High School Springfield Phoenix Academy Public Charter High School Springfield (Dist Springfield
307-345 Smith Vocational and Agricultural High Northampton-Smith Vocational Agricultural Northampton
307-345 Southbridge High School Southbridge Southbridge
307-345 Springfield High School Springfield Springfield
307-345 Tantasqua Regional Vocational Tantasqua Fiskdale
307-345 Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School District East Walpole
307-345 Techboston Academy Boston Public Schools Dorchester
307-345 The Career Academy Lowell Lowell
307-345 The English High Boston Public Schools Boston
307-345 Wareham Cooperative Junior/Senior High School Wareham Wareham
307-345 West Roxbury Academy Boston Public Schools West Roxbury
307-345 Westfield Vocational Technical High Westfield Westfield
307-345 William Mckinley Boston Public Schools Boston
307-345 Wm J Dean Vocational Technical High Holyoke Holyoke
SOURCE: US News & World Report

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss