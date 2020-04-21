Two bulls loose in Wareham herded back home with help from good Samaritans

Two bulls sauntered through the streets of Wareham Monday until they were finally corralled and brought back home, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said in a post on Facebook.

A video shared on social media showed officials from the department, Wareham police officers, and good Samaritans Monday morning trying to corner the bulls in a roped-off area of a front yard near the Wareham/Rochester town line.

Officials used food to lure the bulls into a trailer. The bulls’ owners were located and the animals were safely brought back to their stable, officials said.