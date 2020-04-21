UMass Amherst Hillel House defaced with red spray paint

The University of Massachusetts Hillel House was found defaced with the word “Palestine” written in Arabic with red spray paint Tuesday morning, a blatant act of hate on Yom HaShoah, the Holocaust Remembrance Day, officials said.
In an e-mail to the UMass Amherst community, Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy called the anti-Semitic actions “cowardly” and “deeply repugnant.”
“In this period of global crisis, it is more important than ever that we reject hatred and intolerance,” Subbaswamy said in the statement. “The hateful actions of any individual cannot change that, and will, in fact, strengthen our resolve to stand in solidarity with the members of our Jewish community.”
Amherst police responded to the off-campus house and are investigating the incident, officials said. Amherst police are not releasing more information at this time.
“Our UMass Jewish community is resilient and strong, and in the face of this hate we will only deepen our commitment to empowering students to build [a] vibrant community based on values of love, respect, justice and peace,” UMass Hillel said in a Facebook post. “This cowardly act of hatred towards the Jewish community amidst a time of global crisis and on Yom HaShoah, the Holocaust Remembrance Day, is reprehensible.”
