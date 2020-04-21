We asked you to show us your masks, and you did

Earlier this month, we ran a photo essay about the masks being worn by Rhode Island political, health, and business leaders during this coronavirus epidemic. And we asked you to post or send us photos of your masks. And you did:
Sara Marsh of Rumford: “Sometimes the mask is better/more fun with a filter!”
Anne Cohen: “Handkerchief and rubber band mask.”
Carol Traxler of North Providence: “Not the greatest sew job, but I’m pleased with the results!”
Marilyn Myrow: “Face masks in public.”
Beth McCombe: “Going grocery shopping.”
Bruce Wolpert: “My wife made this face mask for me from an old Al Skinner URI basketball camp tee shirt! Go Rhody!"
Sue Stenhouse: “My girlfriend made this for me!”
Rebecca Atwood: “Here’s a pic of me with my mask, purchased several years ago on a trip to Vietnam.”
Jennet
Lizzy Dargie, community specialist at CIC Providence: “Home-sewn flower fabric mask. I’ve made 75 so far for friends and family working in the healthcare industry.”
Rebecca Webber, general manager of CIC Providence: “On the rare occasion that I venture out, I’m sporting this mask. We are also asking all clients and colleagues to use masks and gloves when at CIC. Be well.”
Submitted by Lauren A. Paola: “Mask courtesy of Kreatelier. Still mourning the Friars season.”
Daria Phoebe Brashear: “Walking through Eagle Square with a bandana to cover my face.”
Kristin M Zosa Puleo
Sarah Writer
Posted by Evan England, communications director for the Rhode Island Treasury Department
Jay Gorman Wegimont, deputy communications director for the Rhode Island House of Representatives
Thundermist Health: “Thank you to Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island for providing bandanas for our patients!”
Hugh Minor: “I feel pretty.”
Susan Rancourt: “This used to be my ‘running in sub-zero temperatures’ look. Now it’s my ‘running to the grocery store’ look.”
Nicholas Mattiello, Rhode Island Speaker of the House: “If you have to leave your home, please remember to wear a face covering to protect everyone’s safety. It’s patriotic to #maskup and stay safe.”