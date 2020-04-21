We asked you to show us your masks, and you did

Sara Marsh of Rumford: “Sometimes the mask is better/more fun with a filter!”

Earlier this month, we ran a photo essay about the masks being worn by Rhode Island political, health, and business leaders during this coronavirus epidemic. And we asked you to post or send us photos of your masks. And you did:

Courtesy of Sara Marsh/Handout









Anne Cohen: “Handkerchief and rubber band mask.”

Courtesy of Anne Cohen/Handout









Carol Traxler of North Providence: “Not the greatest sew job, but I’m pleased with the results!”

Courtesy of Carol Traxler/Handout









Marilyn Myrow: “Face masks in public.”

Courtesy of Marilyn Myrow/Handout









Beth McCombe: “Going grocery shopping.”

Courtesy of Beth McCombe/Handout









Bruce Wolpert: “My wife made this face mask for me from an old Al Skinner URI basketball camp tee shirt! Go Rhody!"

Courtesy of Bruce Wolpert/Handout









Sue Stenhouse: “My girlfriend made this for me!”

Courtesy of Sue Stenhouse/Handout









Rebecca Atwood: “Here’s a pic of me with my mask, purchased several years ago on a trip to Vietnam.”

Courtesy of Rebecca Atwood/Handout









Jennet

Courtesy of Jennet/Handout









Lizzy Dargie, community specialist at CIC Providence: “Home-sewn flower fabric mask. I’ve made 75 so far for friends and family working in the healthcare industry.”

Courtesy of Lizzie Dargie/Handout









Rebecca Webber, general manager of CIC Providence: “On the rare occasion that I venture out, I’m sporting this mask. We are also asking all clients and colleagues to use masks and gloves when at CIC. Be well.”

Courtesy of Rebecca Webber/Handout









Submitted by Lauren A. Paola: “Mask courtesy of Kreatelier. Still mourning the Friars season.”

Courtesy of Lauren A. Paola/Handout









Daria Phoebe Brashear: “Walking through Eagle Square with a bandana to cover my face.”

Daria Phoebe Brashear Courtesy of Daria Phoebe Brashear/Handout









Kristin M Zosa Puleo

Kristin M Zosa Puleo via Twitter/Handout









Sarah Writer

Sarah Writer via Twitter/Handout









Posted by Evan England, communications director for the Rhode Island Treasury Department

Evan England via Twitter/Handout









Jay Gorman Wegimont, deputy communications director for the Rhode Island House of Representatives

Jay Gorman Wegimont via Twitter/Handout









Thundermist Health: “Thank you to Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island for providing bandanas for our patients!”

Thundermist Health via Twitter/Handout









Hugh Minor: “I feel pretty.”

Hugh Minor via Twitter/Handout









Susan Rancourt: “This used to be my ‘running in sub-zero temperatures’ look. Now it’s my ‘running to the grocery store’ look.”

Susan Rancourt via Twitter/Handout









Nicholas Mattiello, Rhode Island Speaker of the House: “If you have to leave your home, please remember to wear a face covering to protect everyone’s safety. It’s patriotic to #maskup and stay safe.”

Nicholas Mattiello via Twitter/Handout



