Charlie Baker just called off school for the year. Here’s his message for graduating seniors

In announcing Tuesday that Massachusetts schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year, Governor Charlie Baker offered a message for the class of 2020: I get it and it stings.

“The end of the school year typically represents an exciting time for all students: championship games, field trips, outdoor activities, and other great events that sometimes happen once in a lifetime are supposed to fill the calendar," he said at a press conference announcing the closures.

"And that’s especially true for high school seniors. They’ve all worked hard for four years and they look forward to the so-called last season, whether it’s to play lacrosse, run track, participate in a school play, go to the prom, graduate. Because of COVID-19 a lot of this will not happen and some of it will happen in ways that are far different than anyone would have imagined it just a few months ago.”