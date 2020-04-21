Dan Scavino promoted as Meadows shuffles White House communications team

It remains to be seen what the change in title means for Scavino, who is one of the original aides in the president’s 2016 campaign and was general manager of the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in New York.

Scavino’s appointment was one of a handful announced by the White House as the new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, the fourth person to hold the job under Trump, shakes up the communications team.

Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media who sometimes operates President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, has been promoted to deputy chief of staff for communications, officials said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Scavino, a constant presence whether the president is in the White House or traveling, flags content from the internet for his boss and is said to be the only aide with access to Trump’s personal Twitter account. He is one of the advisers Trump trusts without reservation.

But it is unclear what his responsibilities will be in the communications shop. According to administration officials, he traditionally has not attended the senior staff meetings that other top advisers do, for instance.

Other appointments included John Fleming, a doctor who served four terms as a congressman from Louisiana and most recently as assistant secretary of commerce, who will be an assistant to the president for “planning and implementation.”

Nick Luna, who has served as Trump’s “body man,” will be an assistant to the president and director of Oval Office operations.

And two new aides, Alyssa Farah and Kayleigh McEnany, were promoted to assistants to the president. Both started recently as deputy assistants. Farah is the director of strategic communications, and McEnany is the new press secretary, the fourth since Trump became president.