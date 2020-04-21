Everyone over age 5 ordered to wear face coverings in most public places in Everett

The number of cases in Everett is among the highest of any municipality in the state, officials said in the executive order.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria wrote on Facebook that 617 of Everett’s nearly 47,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up 24 cases from Monday. DeMaria said seven residents have died from the virus.

Everyone over the age of five will have to wear a face covering in nearly all public spaces in Everett, and could face criminal charges if they refuse to put them on inside of essential businesses, according to an executive order enacted by the Everett Board of Health Monday.

Advertisement

As of Monday, anyone over the age of five must wear a mask, bandanna, scarf, or other suitable face covering when entering any public building or using public transportation, officials said.

Face coverings must also be worn while pumping gas or using other self-serve facilities, and when in “a confined or enclosed facility where other members of the public are present or have routine access," according to the statement.

Under the order, businesses can refuse service to anyone who does not have on a face covering. Officials said those who refuse to wear a face covering while inside an essential business will be considered a trespasser and could face civil or criminal charges.

Outdoor activities that adhere to social distancing guidelines still do not require the use of a face covering, but residents are encouraged to wear them in these circumstances, officials said.

People can also go without face coverings while driving in their own vehicles or when in their homes or outdoors with the people they live with, so long as they are not near others, officials said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.

Advertisement



