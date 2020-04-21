State Senate approves virtual notarization bill

The bill would notaries to validate documents through video conferencing as long as all participants are within the borders of Massachusetts, according to a statement from Tarr, a Gloucester Republican who proposed the legislation.

The Massachusetts State Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to allow virtual notarization instead of in-person signature , enabling residents to comply with coronavirus social distancing guidelines while still taking care of critical legal business, Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr said Tuesday.

Under existing state law, notaries must witness the signing of documents during face-to-face meetings.

The bill must pass the state House of Representatives and be signed by Governor Charlie Baker before it becomes law.

Advertisement

Tarr said the bill is critical to keep legal proceedings going amid the pandemic.

“It is incumbent on us to advance a bill that grants relief for people needing notarization for things like wills, trusts, real estate documents like mortgages," the statement said.

Notaries are licensed by the state to ensure the authenticity of documents. Tarr said their services are especially important now, as many people deal with health care proxies, wills, and other documents to prepare for the possibility of sickness or death.

“The times we now live where people need to prepare wills and health care documents very quickly compels us to act; it’s the right thing to do and I appreciate the support and actions of the Senate,” Tarr said .

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.