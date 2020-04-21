Trump says Harvard will pay back $8.6 million in stimulus funds

President Trump took on Harvard University during a White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon, saying he would personally ask the Cambridge institution to return money it is receiving from the federal government as part of an emergency stimulus package.
“Harvard’s going to pay back the money,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room, after an ABC News reporter asked Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin if he would request money back from large corporations that received assistance intended for small businesses.
“They shouldn’t be taking it,” Trump said of Harvard, adding later, "They have one of the largest endowments anywhere in the country, maybe in the world, I guess. And they’re going to pay back that money.”
Harvard did not immediately address the president’s comment Tuesday evening. A spokesman said the Ivy League university would provide a response later and referred to a statement the university issued Monday.
That statement said Harvard had been allocated $8.6 million from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, with half the money reserved for grants to students. Harvard is instead putting 100 percent of the funding into financial assistance for students, the university said.
“Harvard will allocate the funds based on student financial need,” the university said. “This financial assistance will be on top of the significant support the University has already provided to students — including assistance with travel, providing direct aid for living expenses to those with need, and supporting students’ transition to online education.”
