Trump says Harvard will pay back $8.6 million in stimulus funds

President Trump took on Harvard University during a White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon, saying he would personally ask the Cambridge institution to return money it is receiving from the federal government as part of an emergency stimulus package.

“Harvard’s going to pay back the money,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room, after an ABC News reporter asked Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin if he would request money back from large corporations that received assistance intended for small businesses.

“They shouldn’t be taking it,” Trump said of Harvard, adding later, "They have one of the largest endowments anywhere in the country, maybe in the world, I guess. And they’re going to pay back that money.”