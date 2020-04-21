UMass Memorial reports improvement in first coronavirus patient treated with plasma

UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester reported the results of its first plasma transfusion for a critically ill COVID-19 patient on Tuesday.

The patient “dramatically improved overall” after hours of transfusion and began to be weaned off a ventilator, the hospital said in a statement. Previously, the patient had required the ventilator working near its maximum settings to oxygenate his blood, according to the statement.

UMass Memorial has established a convalescent plasma registry and last week began seeking Central Massachusetts residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and recovered from the illness to volunteer as potential donors, the hospital said.