Protesters against restrictions put their worst foot forward

Every COVID-19 patient a health care worker encounters poses the potential of spreading the illness. Now multiply this by the many patients these workers see each shift, and then multiply that by five to seven days a week.

Re “Protests grow as health and economic interests collide” (Page A7, April 20): To anyone who is protesting state shutdowns: I continually hear the arguments along the lines of “I’m the one taking the risk of getting sick” or “It’s my choice.” What you don’t take into account are the health care workers who do not have a choice. They must tend to you when you become sick.

So before you think about your personal choice, consider the impact on those who do not have one.

Brian Pomodoro

Pembroke





Protesting? OK, but first, sign this . . .

It’s amazing that people protest the current restrictions on working and socializing. Of course it’s ruining our routines and sense of security and well-being. But that is what we need to do now. For these protesters, I have a very simple solution to their outrage: Sign the following pledge: “I intend to return to my life as it used to be, and if I get ill from COVID-19, I will refuse all medical intervention.”

I can live with that.

Allen M. Spivack

Jamaica Plain





What’s really newsworthy is how well most of us have risen to this challenge

It seems hardly newsworthy that a few hundred protesters, in most cases, in a half-dozen major cities came out to demand an end to social distancing (“Florida, Texas begin to lift some restrictions,” Page A2, April 19). After all, one could find a few hundred protesters to come out about any issue, let alone the frustration of being cooped up for a month. What is newsworthy is that millions of Americans have calmly and resolutely followed social distancing advice and laws for a month to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their neighbors, and have engaged in remarkable acts of generosity, kindness, and caring across the nation.

We might have expected chaos and social disintegration. We got the opposite, and that is something to be proud of and shared widely in the media.

Jerry Rubin

Jamaica Plain





Protests feel more like cover for a shadow agenda

If you are going to publish coverage of the so-called protesters, there are some questions to ask. Why do they need to menace the public with automatic rifles as well as possible exposure to the virus? Why are they really there now? Who do they represent or, more accurately, whose dirty work are they doing? Who funds them?

I don’t think these people are just frustrated citizens. Most frustrated citizens are at home where they belong, or are putting their lives on the line for the greater good. Who isn’t frustrated? This “protest” behavior is something altogether different.

Helene Stein

Newton





Mask-less runners, cyclists are exercising a terrible freedom

I can’t possibly be alone when I express how frustrated I am to witness, daily, joggers and bicyclists speeding along without face masks. They seem to think that just because they’re doing something healthy, they must be immune. Even worse, they don’t seem to care that all their huffing and puffing presumably is projecting germs farther from their mouths, and thus closer to the rest of us.

Their ignorance and lack of concern for others make me wonder whether they’re jogging or biking to the nearest Trump rally, where they can join their unmasked cohorts in protest of anything resembling common sense.

Brendan Noonan

Cambridge