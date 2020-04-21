There is no vaccine for the mental virus of conservatism

Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump, a blame-shifting charlatan bereft of leadership skills, turns out to be the worst possible choice for alleviating the singular disaster of the coronavirus. He has blood on his hands.

Yet a full 45 percent of the country still supports him. Why?

The contempt for facts, science, and expertise that Trump and his acolytes proudly display is a salient feature of conservatism. Modern-day conservatism arose in reaction to modest gains in social and economic justice painstakingly won since the Great Depression. Despite fervently seeking to erase these gains, thereby “conserving” the interests of the wealthiest and most powerful, conservatives nonetheless have convinced much of the public that what’s good for unscrupulous billionaires is good for us all.