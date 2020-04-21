Could kicker Rodrigo Blankenship get his foot in the door in Foxborough?

Like many kickers, the 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pounder grew up playing soccer before switching to football. He walked on at Georgia but eventually earned a scholarship and became the nation’s top kicker.

But if you check out the Georgia standout’s body of work, including his impressive Combine workout, there’s little doubt what the bespectacled Bulldog will be doing for a living.

At first glance, Rodrigo Blankenship looks like a guy ready to audition for a reboot of “Revenge of the Nerds” rather than a guy poised to be the first kicker taken in this week’s NFL draft.

Blankenship is known for his quirky superstitions, including wearing the same clothes, dressing in the same order, and eating the same meals and snacks on game days.

Advertisement

In addition, “Hot Rod,” as he teammates called him, rotated between two pairs of cleats in college, his “pink slippers” and his “silver bullets.’’

Blankenship, Georgia’s all-time leading scorer (440 points), met with a ton of teams at the Combine and said clubs were more interested in his mental approach to the game rather than his obvious physical gifts.

“It’s been a recurring theme — how I handle adversity, how I handle tough times,’’ said Blankenship. “They want to know if I’m going to be resilient and if I’m going to be able to sustain myself when things aren’t going so right.

"It’s easy to perform when you’re doing well, but they want to know if you’re going to be able to bounce back if things aren’t going your way.’’

Blankenship is no stranger to pressure situations. Curtis Compton/Associated Press

Blankenship has performed in high-pressure situations in the Southeastern Conference and the postseason. He connected on a 51-yarder in the 2018 national championship game and a 55-yarder in the Rose Bowl.

The Patriots have an obvious need at kicker after releasing Stephen Gostkowski, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, and Blankenship clearly is on their radar.

Advertisement

New England struck special teams gold in last year’s draft when it picked Jake Bailey in the fifth round. Bailey won the punter’s job out of camp and eventually supplanted Gostkowski as the kickoff man after the veteran was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. In addition, he was the holder on field goals and extra points.

Here’s a look at some other draft-eligible kickers:

Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern: Another walk-on, Bass hit on 51 of 65 field goal attempts in college but struggled in his senior year, hitting on just 6 of 14. A strong performance during Senior Bowl week, when he was consistently converting 50-plus-yarders during practice, boosted his standing.

John Molson, UCLA: The Montreal native (yes, he’s related to those Molsons; his grandfather once owned the Canadiens), was 43 for 60 on field goal attempts for the Bruins. His career long is 50 yards.

Dominik Eberle, Utah State: A native of Germany, Eberle played football and soccer in high school (there’s a shock) before kicking for the Aggies at 6,000 feet above sea level. He hit on 64 of 81 field goal attempts in 42 career games.

Cooper Rothe, Wyoming: This guy might have the strongest leg in the class; he recorded 131 touchbacks in his career for the Cowboys. He was successful on 59 of 77 field goal attempts in 52 games.

Matt Ammendola, Oklahoma State: Exceptionally accurate, successfully smashing through 60 of 72 field goal attempts in his career for the Cowboys. Was 2 of 2 from 50-plus yards.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.