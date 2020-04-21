Ex-Governor’s Academy star lineman Matt Peart has his eye on the NFL

"I was interested in football because I saw it on TV and my cousin had played it in college and it reminded me how he enjoyed it,” said Peart, who was 6 feet 2 inches at the time. "So I was like I’m going to try something new and play some football.”

Peart, who was born in Jamaica and moved to the Bronx as a youngster, chose football over soccer, despite having never played the game.

Entering his freshman year at Governor’s Academy in Byfield, Matt Peart had a decision to make for his fall sports requirement.

Peart’s preferred sport growing up had been basketball, but as his frame developed — he grew 3 inches and would gain 70 pounds in high school — Governor’s football coach Jim O’Leary saw the potential he could have on the gridiron.

Advertisement

"I had some great conversations with Matt, just to say, 'I know you love basketball, but football is something that could bring you even farther,’ ” O’Leary said. "We knew that, potentially, he could be something special.”

Indeed, Peart blossomed into a standout two-way lineman for Governor’s, while also serving as the basketball captain in the winter. He committed to the University of Connecticut during his senior season as a two-star recruit, and after redshirting his freshman year, he went on to start all 48 of the Huskies’ games over the next four seasons at left and right tackle.

The accolades began to pile up during his senior season. As a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection, Peart saw his draft stock rise in November, then pick up more steam after a standout performance at the Senior Bowl in January.

With the NFL Draft set to begin Thursday night, the late-blossoming Peart is projected in many mock drafts as a middle-round selection.

Advertisement

“Coach O’Leary said if I worked hard and really put in the effort that I have the physical size to get to where I am right now,” said Peart. "He’s kind of like a fortune teller. He said if I did those things I could make some headway to this sport.”

Measuring at 6-7 and 318 pounds at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February, Peart showed off his athleticism by running the 40-yard dash in 5.06 seconds and leaping 30 inches in the vertical jump. His arms were measured at 36⅝ inches, the longest of any offensive tackle at the Combine.

“He became an NFL prospect by nothing that I did for him; it was everything that God gave him,” said UConn offensive line coach Frank Giufre. ”You don’t really find guys with his size walking around. His athletic ability, his strength, and then you take in the football IQ. A lot of things go into play.”

Although Peart’s final opportunity to impress scouts was wiped away when the coronavirus outbreak led to the cancellation of UConn’s Pro Day, he said he’s been in contact with teams through Zoom and FaceTime. He’s also staying active while living with his mother in upstate New York.

“I’ve been able to get outside and run and get some cardio in and find a patch of grass,” said Peart, who graduated from UConn in December with a degree in allied health science. ”Fortunately, before all this happened, my brother did buy some barbells and weights. It was perfect timing.”

Advertisement

His plan is to watch the draft with close friends and family via video call, and then "celebrate virtually.” He is expected by many to come off the board sometime during Day 2 Friday.

Only one football player from Governor’s Academy — Robert Francois, who won a Super Bowl with the 2010 Green Bay Packers ― has ever played in the NFL. O’Leary said he looks at Peart’s story as a lesson for athletes who only want to commit to one sport from a young age.

Peart said he has no preference among NFL teams, though Giufre mentioned that the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be a good fit.

Peart said his focus is to dive in with his new team, whenever that may be, and give it his all.

“The odds are generally always stacked against you,” Peart said. ”Coming from a small school like Gov’s where I was a two-star guy to where I am right now, it’s crazy. This sport is such a big part of my life and I can’t see myself without it.”