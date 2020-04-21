Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

fb-pixel

April 21, 2020
Owner Jeremy Jacobs has the Cup in hand during the Bruins' championship parade in 2011.Jim Davis

Rangers-Red Sox, July 25, 1988

NESN, 6 p.m.

Roger Clemens throws 162 pitches, striking out 14 Rangers in a three-hit shutout, and the Red Sox win their 12th straight during Morgan Magic.

Hawks-Celtics, Game 7 of 1988 Eastern Conference semifinals

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Larry vs. ‘Nique, the fourth-quarter duel of all fourth-quarter duels. Even Burr and Hamilton respect it.

Bruins 2011 championship parade

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

If rewatching parades isn’t your thing, CBS Sports Network has another replay of the 2018 AFC Championship game (8 p.m.), and ESPN has Games 4 and 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals (7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.).

