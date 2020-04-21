Lacrosse coaches lament the lost season

The Tuesday of April vacation was supposed to mark the opening of the 2020 Coaches Challenge Cup, a traditional boys’ lacrosse tournament featuring eight of the best programs in Massachusetts. Concord-Carlisle coach Tom Dalicandro was supposed to be hosting the first day of the 12th annual event, and his team was supposed to take the field against Andover before defending D1 state champion Lincoln-Sudbury tangled with Dover-Sherborn.
Instead, the coaches and players involved got the news today that they hoped would never come, but feared might.
With schools closed through the end of the 2020-21 year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no spring sports.
“It’s hard to wrap my head around it," Dalicandro said. “Really thinking about my seniors more than anything. From not going to prom, or graduation, to not being together on the lacrosse field. All that stuff you take for granted. You can’t put words on how bad I feel for them losing the experience of their senior year.”
Medfield defender John Schofeld, a two-time all-American headed to Lehigh, felt inevitable disappointment as a senior prepared to lead his team in pursuit of a state title.
“It’s really tough going from a couple of weeks delay, to a month delay, and seeing all the other states around us slowly cancel and holding out hope for this long," Schofeld said. “Mostly I’ll miss all the time we would’ve spent together as a team.”