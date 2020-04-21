Lacrosse coaches lament the lost season

The Tuesday of April vacation was supposed to mark the opening of the 2020 Coaches Challenge Cup, a traditional boys’ lacrosse tournament featuring eight of the best programs in Massachusetts. Concord-Carlisle coach Tom Dalicandro was supposed to be hosting the first day of the 12th annual event, and his team was supposed to take the field against Andover before defending D1 state champion Lincoln-Sudbury tangled with Dover-Sherborn.

Instead, the coaches and players involved got the news today that they hoped would never come, but feared might.

With schools closed through the end of the 2020-21 year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no spring sports.