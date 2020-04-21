fb-pixel

A look at NFL Draft prospects with New England ties

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated April 21, 2020, 37 minutes ago
AJ Dillon finished as Boston College's career rushing leader.
AJ Dillon finished as Boston College's career rushing leader.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

T Jake Benzinger, Wake Forest/Williamstown — The son of former UMass All-America guard John Benzinger, he was a three-year starter at right tackle. At 6 feet 7 inches, 295 pounds, the Mount Greylock High product and All-ACC Academic honoree started his final 39 games.

WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island — After wowing teams at the NFL Combine, the 6-3, 190-pound junior may be URI’s first pick since Bob White went to the Jets in 1986. He had 72 receptions for 1,039 yards and 8 touchdowns last fall.

RB AJ Dillon, Boston College — The 6-foot, 247-pound tailback dazzled at the Combine with his speed (4.53 40), vertical leap, and broad jump. The Eagles’ career rushing leader (4,382 yards in three seasons) is a projected fourth-rounder.

Advertisement

T Jack Driscoll, Auburn/Madison, Conn. — In two seasons at UMass, then two more with the Tigers as a graduate transfer, the 6-5, 306-pounder made 45 consecutive starts in FBS play. May be a better fit at guard. Projected for Round 5.

DE Joe Gaziano, Northwestern/Scituate — The Globe’s 2014 Division 1 Player of the Year at Xaverian put together a dominant senior season for the Wildcats with 9 sacks for minus-56 yards and 49 total tackles. The 6-4, 275-pounder is the program’s career sack leader with 30.

QB Quentin Harris, Duke/Wilton, Conn. — The Taft School product accounted for 38 total touchdowns in 14 career starts for the Blue Devils, including all 12 as a senior, when he passed for 16 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 7.

TE Sean McKeon, Michigan/Dudley — Ranked by ESPN as the second-best prospect in Massachusetts after starring for Chris Lindstrom at Shepherd Hill Regional High School in 2016, the 6-5 tight end hauled in 60 career receptions for the Wolverines.

G Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island — The 6-4, 303-pounder Attleborough graduate started the final 35 games of his career at URI, with appearances at left guard, right tackle, center, and left tackle. The All-CAA first-teamer impressed at the East-West Shrine Game.

Advertisement

WR Aaron Parker, Rhode Island — A cousin of fellow URI receiving prospect Isaiah Coulter, the 6-3, 180-pound junior paced the CAA in catches (81) and yards (1,224) last fall while snaring 9 TD passes. Finished with 30 touchdowns and 3,000-plus yards in his career.

T Matt Peart, Connecticut — A projected third-round pick, the 6-7, 303-pound Governor’s Academy graduate made 48 straight starts at tackle for the Huskies. Born in Jamaica and grew up in the Bronx.

LB Koby Quansah, Duke/Manchester, Conn. — He fractured his right thumb one week before the 2019 opener, but made all 12 starts at middle linebacker for the Blue Devils. Born in Ghana, the 6-1, 230-pound cocaptain had 2,013 career snaps at Duke, with 105 tackles and 12 tackles for loss as a senior.