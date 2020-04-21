A look at NFL Draft prospects with New England ties

WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island — After wowing teams at the NFL Combine, the 6-3, 190-pound junior may be URI’s first pick since Bob White went to the Jets in 1986. He had 72 receptions for 1,039 yards and 8 touchdowns last fall.

T Jake Benzinger, Wake Forest/Williamstown — The son of former UMass All-America guard John Benzinger, he was a three-year starter at right tackle. At 6 feet 7 inches, 295 pounds, the Mount Greylock High product and All-ACC Academic honoree started his final 39 games.

RB AJ Dillon, Boston College — The 6-foot, 247-pound tailback dazzled at the Combine with his speed (4.53 40), vertical leap, and broad jump. The Eagles’ career rushing leader (4,382 yards in three seasons) is a projected fourth-rounder.

T Jack Driscoll, Auburn/Madison, Conn. — In two seasons at UMass, then two more with the Tigers as a graduate transfer, the 6-5, 306-pounder made 45 consecutive starts in FBS play. May be a better fit at guard. Projected for Round 5.

DE Joe Gaziano, Northwestern/Scituate — The Globe’s 2014 Division 1 Player of the Year at Xaverian put together a dominant senior season for the Wildcats with 9 sacks for minus-56 yards and 49 total tackles. The 6-4, 275-pounder is the program’s career sack leader with 30.

QB Quentin Harris, Duke/Wilton, Conn. — The Taft School product accounted for 38 total touchdowns in 14 career starts for the Blue Devils, including all 12 as a senior, when he passed for 16 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 7.

TE Sean McKeon, Michigan/Dudley — Ranked by ESPN as the second-best prospect in Massachusetts after starring for Chris Lindstrom at Shepherd Hill Regional High School in 2016, the 6-5 tight end hauled in 60 career receptions for the Wolverines.

G Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island — The 6-4, 303-pounder Attleborough graduate started the final 35 games of his career at URI, with appearances at left guard, right tackle, center, and left tackle. The All-CAA first-teamer impressed at the East-West Shrine Game.

WR Aaron Parker, Rhode Island — A cousin of fellow URI receiving prospect Isaiah Coulter, the 6-3, 180-pound junior paced the CAA in catches (81) and yards (1,224) last fall while snaring 9 TD passes. Finished with 30 touchdowns and 3,000-plus yards in his career.

T Matt Peart, Connecticut — A projected third-round pick, the 6-7, 303-pound Governor’s Academy graduate made 48 straight starts at tackle for the Huskies. Born in Jamaica and grew up in the Bronx.

LB Koby Quansah, Duke/Manchester, Conn. — He fractured his right thumb one week before the 2019 opener, but made all 12 starts at middle linebacker for the Blue Devils. Born in Ghana, the 6-1, 230-pound cocaptain had 2,013 career snaps at Duke, with 105 tackles and 12 tackles for loss as a senior.



