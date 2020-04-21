Minor League Baseball to agree to dropping major-league affiliation for 42 teams, report says

If the contraction occurs, the impact on the Lowell (Short Season A) Spinners remains up in the air. The Spinners were on the initial list of 42 teams to be contracted , but a baseball source indicated in December that the team was no longer on the list.

According to a report in Baseball America, MiLB will inform MLB on a conference call on Wednesday that it will agree to shrinking the number of affiliated teams to 120 for a new Professional Baseball Agreement that would replace the current one, which expires in September.

The once vast impasse between Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball over a new operating agreement may be drawing to a sudden and unexpected close, with MiLB deciding it is OK with allowing 42 of its teams to lose major-league affiliation.

Spokespeople for MiLB and MLB were not immediately available for comment, just as reasons for the turnaround were not outwardly apparent.

The concession represents a major reversal in philosophy for MiLB, which has been stridently and outwardly opposed to losing 25 percent of its teams ever since word of MLB’s proposal to reduce the number of affiliates leaked in October.

The St. Petersburg, Fla.-based organization has led efforts among owners and politicians to fight the plan, which aimed to increase efficiency, minimize geographic issues, and improve facilities.

The Baseball America report said that MiLB is willing to cede power to MLB to choose where its affiliates play.

Part of the problem MiLB had initially had with MLB’s plan was for MLB to establish an MLB-supported, independent “Dream League,” or wooden-bat leagues, to play in contracted cities and stadiums. There’s no more mention of the Dream League but apparently, MiLB now wants to work with MLB on maintaining teams in the affected cities.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began its march across the continent in February, MiLB was winning the public relations war against MLB.

Rep. Lori Trahan from Lowell spearheaded the creation of the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force, which included more than 100 bi-partisan members of the House of Representatives.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in particular was outspoken against MLB’s plan, and Massachusetts senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey also voiced opposition.

Since the pandemic shut down the sports world, talks between MLB and MiLB have taken a back seat while MLB has dealt with trying to determine if and when the 2020 season will begin.

Numerous furloughs have been announced among minor-league teams in the wake of the sports freeze, with MLB telling its clubs that it could furlough staff beginning next month.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB