Parcells, Seymour, Vrabel named finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame

Bill Parcells, Richard Seymour, and Mike Vrabel are the finalists for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame this year, the team announced Tuesday.

The finalists were determined by a 27-member panel of media, alumni, and staff, and the inductee will be announced after a fan voting period that closes May 8.

Parcells, a four-time finalist, was brought on to coach a team that had gone 14-50 in the four seasons before he took over in 1993. In 1994, he led the Patriots to their first playoff appearance in eight years and was named NFL Coach of the Year. In 1996, the Patriots tied the then-franchise record for regular-season wins (11) and represented the AFC in the Super Bowl.