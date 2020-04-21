Parcells, Seymour, Vrabel named finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame

Bill Parcells, Richard Seymour, and Mike Vrabel are the finalists for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame this year, the team announced Tuesday.
The finalists were determined by a 27-member panel of media, alumni, and staff, and the inductee will be announced after a fan voting period that closes May 8.
Parcells, a four-time finalist, was brought on to coach a team that had gone 14-50 in the four seasons before he took over in 1993. In 1994, he led the Patriots to their first playoff appearance in eight years and was named NFL Coach of the Year. In 1996, the Patriots tied the then-franchise record for regular-season wins (11) and represented the AFC in the Super Bowl.
The only coach to lead four teams to the playoffs and three teams to a conference championship, Parcells was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
In eight seasons in New England, Seymour was named to five consecutive Pro Bowls (2002-06). The 2001 first-round pick (sixth overall) started in 105 of 111 games he played here (460 tackles, 39 sacks) and had 15 postseason appearances (66 tackles, 4½ sacks).
Vrabel, who signed with New England as a free agent before the 2001 season, won three Super Bowls with the Patriots (2001, 2003, 2004), playing inside and outside linebacker and on special teams. His 10 receptions on offense all went for touchdowns, and he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2007 with 12½ sacks. The four-time team captain started 110 of 125 games.
This year’s inductee will become the 30th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, and will be honored with a ceremony at a date to be announced.