Tacko Fall and Jaylen Brown show off their quarantine hobbies and dish on teammates on Instagram

Fall, who recently started teaching himself how to play the guitar, showed off his skills for teammate Jaylen Brown during a live story on the NBA’s Instagram account Monday afternoon.

Tacko Fall’s new quarantine hobby appears to be coming along.

Fall strummed the introduction to Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” and, after three tries, Brown was able to guess the tune’s title.

“People don’t understand how hard it is for someone with fingers that enlarged,” Brown said.

Brown has also indulged in his musical pursuits during the NBA shutdown, as the 23-year-old has been honing his piano playing since his rookie year.

The pair also attempted to dance to Drake’s new song, “Toosie Slide.”

Here’s what else the pair discussed during their 25-minute chat:

▪ Fall said he thought he was going to get drafted in 2019, but he ended up going undrafted. The Celtics were the first team to call and signed the 7-foot-5 center to an Exhibit-10 contract that later became a two-way deal.

“I thought I put myself in a position where I was going to get picked, but things happen for a reason,” Fall said. “I was very bummed out. That day was probably one of the toughest days.”

▪ Fall has been playing a lot of “Call of Duty” with some teammates and invited Brown to join. “I don’t play video games, but I’ll play with you, Tacko,” Brown said.

▪ Fall said he just finished reading a self-help book, “The Art of Mackin’” by Tariq Nasheed. Brown recommended Fall read the biography of human rights activist Malcolm X.

▪ Fall asked Brown if he planned to participate in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to which Brown asked, “Do you know something I don’t know?”

Brown, who was a member of Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, says he’s not sure. “To be honest, I can’t see nothing past this pandemic,” Brown said. “Right now, I don’t know which information is real or not real, so I can’t tell how long this thing is going to last.”

▪ Fall listed Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olujawon, Bill Russell, and Dikembe Mutombo as some of the players he likes to study, but San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan is his favorite player of all time.

▪ Celtics center Enes Kanter popped into the chat, prompting Fall to quip, “I love Enes. He’s my guy, but he’s the most annoying person ever.” Brown says Kanter is his second favorite person on the team, with Fall being his favorite.

▪ While giving shoutouts to the rest of the team, Brown noted Jayson Tatum needs a haircut.

▪ On the topic of banner No. 18, Brown said, “It’s on the way. It’s in the works. We got to earn it.”