US Olympic bracing for cuts of 10-20 percent

“Rather than attempting a simple across-the-board reduction, we will make strategic decisions based on the resources needed to continue mission-critical programs, services, and functions,” Hirshland wrote.

The AP received a copy of a letter CEO Sarah Hirshland sent to leaders across the US Olympic world Tuesday in which she said the exact nature of the cuts would be determined by the end of May.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee is bracing for cuts of 10-20 percent because of the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed the Olympics back one year and triggered losses across the nation’s sports organizations, the Associated Press has learned.

Advertisement

She said she has taken a 20 percent pay cut and the rest of the executive team has taken 10 percent pay cuts through at least the end of the year.

The reductions are needed to “balance both the current delay in revenue and anticipated decline in revenue that we expect over the next several years,” Hirshland wrote.

The USOPC’s budget runs on four-year cycles, and the biggest splash of money comes in during the year of a Summer Olympics, when TV payouts across the Olympic world are at their peak. The federation, for instance, brought in $195 million more in 2016 than in 2015 for total revenue of $336 million.

Should the Olympics go on as now planned, in 2021, the TV money will still arrive, but a year late.

Women’s soccer funding intact

Soccer’s international governing body said it will maintain funding for women’s soccer despite concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the Women’s World Cup last year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino pledged to invest $1 billion in the women’s game over the next four years.

“In line with the FIFA Women’s Football Strategy and FIFA’s long-term vision for the development of women’s football, this funding will be invested into a range of areas in the women’s game including competitions, capacity building, development programs, governance, and leadership, professionalization and technical programs,” FIFA said in a statement provided to the AP. “We can confirm that this funding has already been committed by FIFA and will not be impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis.”

Advertisement

FIFA also said it is assessing the financial impact the pandemic is having on soccer worldwide, including the women’s game, and is exploring possible ways to provide assistance.

“The exact format and details of this assistance are currently being discussed in consultation with FIFA’s member associations, the confederations, and other stakeholders,” the organization said.

FIFA has said it sees a duty to offer a lifeline from its cash reserves, last reported at more than $2.7 billion, as the economic consequences of the pandemic ripple across global soccer.

Djokovic backtracks

Novak Djokovic has reiterated he is against taking an anti-coronavirus vaccination if it becomes mandatory to travel once the pandemic subsides, but says he’s open to changing his mind.

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a statement e-mailed to the AP on Tuesday, ’’Personally I am opposed to the vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be able to travel.

“But if it becomes compulsory, I will have to make a decision whether to do it or not. This is my current feeling, and I don’t know if it will change, but it really influences my profession.”

Djokovic caused a stir in a live Facebook chat with fellow Serb players on Sunday when he said that if a vaccination was compulsory when the tours resume then he “wouldn’t want to be forced by someone” to take it.

Advertisement

Djokovic and his wife advocate natural healing and not vaccinations, and said that like the rest of the world, he was “a bit confused."

“I am no expert, but I do want to have an option to choose what’s best for my body," he said. “I am keeping an open mind, and I’ll continue to research this topic because it is important and it will affect all of us."

Track trials rescheduled

USA Track and Field has rescheduled its Olympic trials for June 18-27, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. The national governing body for track announced the new dates Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic postponing the Tokyo Olympics to 2021. USATF worked with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and TrackTown USA to secure the new dates for trials originally scheduled for this June. The competition schedule remains the same, but the timing windows could be tweaked. The trials will be held in a remodeled Hayward Field at the University of Oregon … The Berlin Marathon announced it was canceling its race scheduled for late September after the German government said it was banning all events of more than 5,000 people through Oct. 24. The Berlin Marathon is one of the six World Marathon Majors. It always takes place in the fall. Organizers moved two other majors, in Boston and London, that had been scheduled for the spring to September and October … South Korea’s professional baseball league has decided to begin its season on May 5. The games will be played without fans until the risk of infection from the coronavirus is gone. The league plans to maintain a 144-game regular-season schedule but has decided scrap its all-star game and shorten the first round of the playoffs from a best-of-five to best-of-three series.