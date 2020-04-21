Will A-Rod and JLo buy the New York Mets?

Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez reportedly are interested in purchasing the New York Mets. They have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid, unnamed sources told Variety. None of the parties involved has commented on the matter, but Rodriguez tipped his hand last month. “I will say this, if the opportunity [to buy the Mets] came up, I would certainly look at it,” he said in a March appearance on “The Tonight Show.” Rodriguez, 44, earned more than $450 million playing baseball, according to Spotrac.com , and the 50-year-old Lopez, who provided halftime entertainment at Super Bowl LIV, are reported to have a combined net worth of around $700 million. Forbes this month ranked the Mets sixth among Major League Baseball teams with a total worth of around $2.4 billion. In August 2017, former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter teamed with venture capitalist Bruce Sherman to buy the Marlins for $1.2 billion. The Mets have been owned since 2002 by the Wilpon family and in December its members were in talks to sell up to 80 percent of the team, under a valuation of $2.6 billion, to hedge fund mogul Steve Cohen , but talks collapsed.

Amnesty International has written to the English Premier League asking for a full examination of Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations before it decides whether to approve the country’s sovereign wealth being used to buy Newcastle. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is seeking clearance from the Premier League to take control of the northeast English club from retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley as the majority owner. The proposed $370 million takeover is due to be in partnership with the wealthy British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley. PIF is overseen by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who Amnesty says has been involved in a “sweeping crackdown on human rights." The Premier League does not have specific human rights standards set out in regulations that are used to assess the suitability of new owners. The Premier League can block new owners if “in the reasonable opinion of the board" it can be determined they “engaged in conduct outside the United Kingdom" that would have resulted in a conviction had it taken place within the country.

Colleges

Buffalo basketball team penalized after forgery

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team has been placed on one-year probation and agreed to other NCAA sanctions after a former assistant coach was found to have forged recruiting documents. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the assistant coach involved was Hunter Jenkins. The decision was announced by the NCAA and the Mid-American Conference school as part of a negotiated resolution reached Tuesday. The school said it self-reported the infractions in October and cooperated with the NCAA investigation. Buffalo also was fined $5,000, agreed to a two-week ban on communicating with potential recruits and reduced its recruiting days by five for the 2020-21 season. The investigation ruled an assistant coach acted on his own to create a fake e-mail account used to submit documentation to support an incoming player’s bid to waive NCAA transfer rules requiring him to sit out a season. The assistant then continued using the same fake account and forged the name of the transferring player’s former teammate in resubmitting the document upon being asked to by Buffalo’s associate athletic director of compliance . . . Ball State basketball guard K.J. Walton will return for his sixth college season after receiving a waiver from the NCAA and the approval of the Mid-American Conference. The former Missouri player sat out the 2017-18 because of college basketball’s transfer rule, then played just 10 games last season because of an ankle injury that required surgery . . . Rising senior Zach Solow was named captain of the Northeastern hockey team for 2020-21.

Miscellany

Lots of eyes on WNBA Draft

The WNBA Draft, held virtually last Friday because the coronavirus, drew its second-highest television audience — only the 2004 draft had more viewers. The draft averaged 387,000 viewers on ESPN, up 123 percent from last year’s draft. It was also up 33 percent from the last time it aired on the network in 2011 . . . Mike Curtis, a hard-hitting linebacker who helped the Colts win a Super Bowl during a 14-year NFL career spent predominantly in Baltimore, died Monday at 77 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Son Clay said on Twitter his father died of “complications from CTE,” a degenerative brain disease. Curtis was selected 14th overall in the 1965 draft by the Colts after starring as a fullback at Duke. He started out with Baltimore as a fullback but rose to stardom in his second season when he played linebacker on full time. Curtis was a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker. He had his best season in 1970, when he intercepted five passes for the Colts. Then, in the Super Bowl against Dallas, he picked off a pass in the waning minutes to set up a winning field goal by Jim O’Brien. The following year, Curtis delivered what some believe to be his most memorable hit. When an intoxicated fan ran onto the field and snatched the football between plays in a game against the Dolphins on Dec. 11, 1971, Curtis applied a jolting tackle that sent the interloper onto the turf of Memorial Stadium. “The way I see it, he was invading my place of business,” Curtis said.