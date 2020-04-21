With governor’s order to keep schools closed, the MIAA spring sports season is effectively over

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the MIAA initially had put the spring season on hold until the potential reopening of schools May 4.

The MIAA is expected to have an official announcement about the spring season Tuesday afternoon.

With Governor Charlie Baker’s order Tuesday that schools remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 academic year , the spring sports season for all 380 athletic programs overseen by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association is effectively over.

But with school buildings now shuttered through the end of the school year in June, there appears to be no way there can be a start, or conclusion, to the season.

A week ago, the MIAA Board of Directors unanimously passed all recommendations from the Tournament Management Committee regarding the structure of the spring sports season, including capping play with sectional tournaments.

“We should do all we can to provide [student-athletes] something they can look toward,” said MIAA president Jeff Granatino, superintendent of the Marshfield Public Schools.

But that hope has faded quickly.

“How do you close schools and still say that you can have sports?” said Burlington athletic director Shaun Hart, a member of the Tournament Management Committee.

“Maybe an individual school can do something, in July or something, but I do not see anyone wearing a Burlington High uniform [this spring]. I think that the focus for superintendents is making sure that the remote learning is in order for the rest of the school year.”

























Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com