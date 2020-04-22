Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A brown pelican was filmed off Lecount Hollow in Wellfleet. Possibly the same bird was later seen on Nantucket.

A swallow-tailed kite and a sandhill crane were seen in North Truro.

Recent sightings (through April 14) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A tricolored heron continued at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham and another was in Yarmouth.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 261 common murres, 470 razorbills, 9 laughing gulls, 7 Iceland gulls, a lesser black-backed gull, 280 red-throated loons, 32 common loons, 1,775 Northern gannets, and a broad-winged hawk.

An American bittern, 2 Northern bobwhites, a Wilson’s snipe, an American kestrel, a winter wren, a seaside sparrow, a Nelson’s sparrow, 2 marsh wrens, and 4 Eastern meadowlarks were among the sightings at Fort Hill in Eastham.

Other reports around the Cape included a whimbrel in Falmouth, a blue-gray gnatcatcher in Woods Hole, purple martins in Mashpee and Barnstable, an early chimney swift in Hyannis, a brown thrasher in Brewster, a clapper rail in Harwich, a Baltimore oriole in Truro, and an indigo bunting in Provincetown.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.