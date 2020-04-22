A cooking show where the pressure’s off

In the weeks since I burrowed into my Allston apartment, I’ve shed any and all delusions about being a Person Who Cooks. It’s not that I don’t enjoy cooking — I do — but the more energy I expend, from prepping the veggies to scouring the narrow kitchen I share with roommates, the less likely I am to be hungry when it’s time to eat. Sandwiches, soup, and anything I can batch cook and freeze are now my lifelines. Which means most online culinary mavens remind me how I’m disappointing myself rather than inspiring me or letting me escape.

However, there’s one exception: pastry chef Claire Saffitz — star of “Gourmet Makes,” the tremendously popular YouTube series that launched a thousand memes and cemented Bon Appetit’s place in the pantheon of the cooking Internet. Watching the test kitchen’s skunk-haired prophetess of Pop Tarts, Peeps, and pizza rolls, there’s no pressure to turn off the TV and do it yourself. These delicacies(?) would never exist except for the improbably efficient alchemy of industrial food processing, and in attempts to re-create them Saffitz spreads out rainbows of icing, Vitamixes Cheeto dust, tempers chocolate, groans about tempering chocolate, and chases junk-food bliss through many failed attempts, with a singular determination that’s just a little bit contagious. Find it at www.youtube.com/bonappetit.