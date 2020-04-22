Need a good cathartic cry? We’ve got the music for you

The tune that always brings a lump to my throat from the “Dear Evan Hansen’’ cast album is not “You Will Be Found,’’ stirring though that is, but “So Big/So Small.’’

So you’ve watched all the comedy specials. You’ve gaped over all eight episodes of “Tiger King." If there’s still a knot in your stomach, a pressure cooker behind the eyes, it could be time for a good cathartic cry. And if you require a little music to set the mood, our critics, editors, and columnists have some real weepers to recommend.

After learning how much pain her teenage son Evan has been in, Heidi (the wonderful Rachel Bay Jones) recalls the long-ago day when his father loaded up a U-Haul and left them, and the little boy asked her if “another truck [is] comin’ to our driveway? A truck that will take mommy away.’’

With fierce love in her voice, Heidi reiterates to Evan the promise she made to him as a child:

Your mom isn’t goin’ anywhere

Your mom is stayin’ right here

No matter what

I’ll be here.

DON AUCOIN

Promise that you will

When the world is upside down and I can’t solve this Rubik’s Cube called life, I often tune in to Kendrick Lamar. From “Alright” to "i" to “FEEL.,” his lyrics are my salve. Even now, as coronavirus forces us to mourn alone, to live alone, and if we catch it, to die alone. From the track “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst":

When the lights shut off

And it's my turn to settle down

My main concern

Promise that you will sing about me

Promise that you will sing about me

Mortality has never been more our mirror than it is right now. We are forced to think about the days we’ve lived thus far and what we might leave behind should we not make it out of this thing. We cry. At least I do. I wonder: Will I be remembered, did I love hard enough, you know, will they sing about me?

JENEÉ OSTERHELDT

The woe found in ‘oh’

Difficult as it would be to pick the finest track on “The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album” (1975), picking the finest syllable is easy. It’s the word “oh.” Followed by “well,” it occurs four times over the course of “Some Other Time.” Tony’s voice shudders — that’s right, shudders — as he elongates “oh,” before offering as an attempt at consolation a subdued “well.” Well, good luck with that. Here is something rare, a combination of opera’s intensity with the idiomatic casualness of American popular song. What Betty Comden and Adolph Green’s lyric means to convey with the help of Leonard Bernstein’s music is sadness hinting at despair. Tony knows better. Why hint at the truth when you can reveal it outright? Having famously left his heart in San Francisco, he regains it with that syllable, only to find it’s been broken. Truly, woe is oh.

MARK FEENEY

A different sort of grief

I was flattened the first time I heard “You Missed My Heart,” a gothic not-quite-love song on Phoebe Bridgers’s mesmerizing debut LP, “Stranger in the Alps.” The song’s simple, chiming guitar combined with Bridgers’s shimmery, evaporating vocal manage to make murder sound tender, even lovely. “You Missed My Heart” was actually written by Mark Kozelek of Sun Kil Moon, and the original is just as exquisite, though the song resonates differently when sung by a man. Either way, if you’re intent on crying and want to hear something truly mournful, this is it.

MARK SHANAHAN

Love will teach us

For me, the Leonard Bernstein aria “There Is a Garden” is like a faucet knob for the tear ducts. I remember hearing it in 2010, in a New York City Opera production of “A Quiet Place," and crying so hard my whole body trembled. (That was sure embarrassing in front of my new boyfriend.) Years later, I caught it again in a semi-staged production of Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti.” This time I cried even harder while connecting more fully with its story of domestic dreams and disappointments. A message like that is sure to resonate in any lockdown-era household wrestling with communication and mismatched emotional needs.

CHRISTY DeSMITH

Automatically a sob fest

In the days and weeks following 9/11, REM’s “Everybody Hurts” was an MTV staple. This paean to self-pity certainly packs a cathartic wallop. But the true tearjerkers on “Automatic for the People” are those in which Michael Stipe and company ruminate on faded memories, failing families, and even the simple sadness of watching summer slide into the gentle decay of fall. Forget the hits on this album — the true gold is in the album cuts. Opening with “Try Not to Breath,” which is essentially a panic attack about mortality set to song, “Automatic for the People” shows REM a decade after its college radio debut in a monumental moment of shoe-gazing maturity. If you are able to get through “Nightswimming” with a dry eye, it’s perhaps time for a visit to the doctor to see if you are indeed human. Even the album’s closer, “Find the River,” which tries to muster up some inspiration, ends with the almost menacing line “All of this is coming your way.”

CHRIS MUTHER