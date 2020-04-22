‘Tiger King’ preys on the huge appetite for reality TV

I’ve made no secret of my disdain for Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” which has been a pandemic buzz show since it premiered on March 20. I’m tired of giving attention to the extroverted, twisted people on reality series who know that the crazier and more offensively they act, the more likely they will become famous. The willingness to be mesmerized by the narcissists of reality TV — out of schadenfreude, perhaps, or out of fascination — has only hurt our national psyche.

I think I may be in the minority. “Tiger King” isn’t just big. It’s huge. Netflix has disclosed its viewing statistics for the show, and it turns out that 64 million Netflix homes worldwide have sampled it. Of course, by “sampled” the company means that someone watched it for at least two minutes, and Netflix’s numbers are not verified in the way Nielsen’s are; still, even if only a third actually stayed with the series, that’s 20 million too many. Netflix did weigh in with some “Tiger King” numbers of its own, and without parsing them in tedious detail, I can tell you that they were also huge, with 34.3 million unique viewers during its first 10 days in release.