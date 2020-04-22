With a short film, Massachusetts writers unite to recite poetry

“There’s a poem in this place / a poem in America / a poet in every American / who rewrites this nation.”
These lines come from National Youth Poet Laureate (and Harvard student) Amanda Gorman’s poem “In This Place (An American Lyric).” The piece is spoken line-by-line by 16 local poets in a short film commissioned by Mass Poetry, an organization that promotes the state’s tradition of poetry and poets. “It’s a call to Americans to write the next chapter of our shared history,” said Mass Poetry’s Executive Director Daniel Johnson via phone recently. “Right now, there’s such a hunger for community. There’s such a hunger for authentic voices, and Amanda is definitely one.”
The video was originally intended for Mass Poetry’s March 26 fund-raiser at the Huntington Theater. With COVID-19 forcing event cancellations, the organization opted instead to debut the 3½-minute film on YouTube last week in conjunction with National Poetry Month. Featured poets include Northampton Poet Laureate Karen Skolfield, Worcester Poet Laureate Juan Matos, Worcester Youth Poet Laureate Amina Mohammad. Gorman, a Los Angeles native, could not appear in the video because she had to leave Boston when the Harvard campus closed.