With a short film, Massachusetts writers unite to recite poetry

“There’s a poem in this place / a poem in America / a poet in every American / who rewrites this nation.”

These lines come from National Youth Poet Laureate (and Harvard student) Amanda Gorman’s poem “In This Place (An American Lyric).” The piece is spoken line-by-line by 16 local poets in a short film commissioned by Mass Poetry, an organization that promotes the state’s tradition of poetry and poets. “It’s a call to Americans to write the next chapter of our shared history,” said Mass Poetry’s Executive Director Daniel Johnson via phone recently. “Right now, there’s such a hunger for community. There’s such a hunger for authentic voices, and Amanda is definitely one.”