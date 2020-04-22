Apartment feeling cramped in the stay-at-home era? In Boston, you’re not alone

Nearly six weeks into this society-wide experiment in social isolation, the walls are closing in for many of us. In Boston, that may be partly because the walls were pretty snug to begin with.

In fact, of homes on the market in 50 big cities across the country surveyed by the real estate website Point2 Homes, Boston has the smallest median size: 1,127 square feet. (The study excluded Manhattan, because it’s, well, different.)

Eleven-hundred square feet is is roughly the size of one floor of a typical three-decker, and significantly larger than many of the studios and so-called “micro-units” in higher-end buildings that have opened around the city in recent years.