Draper Lab CEO replaced by ex-Army lieutenant general

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory removed its chief executive, Ken Gabriel, several weeks ago and has replaced him with board member Francis H. Kearney, who now serves as interim president and CEO, according to the lab’s website.

No announcement or reason for the transition has been given as of yet. A Draper spokesman declined to comment.

Kearney has served on Draper’s board of directors since 2015. He retired from the US Army in 2012 with the rank of lieutenant general, having served 35 years in a variety of roles. His expertise includes national security, leadership, counterterrorism, and organizational change, according to his West Point faculty webpage.