US to send health providers $20 billion more in coronavirus support

The US government plans to distribute another $20 billion to health providers whose businesses have been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic, adding to $30 billion that was already distributed.

The money is part of the $100 billion set aside for hospitals, physician practices and other health-care providers in the CARES Act, the $2 trillion stimulus package meant to help people, businesses and organizations hurt by the virus.

While some hospitals and health practices have been inundated with Covid-19 patients, many are struggling financially after canceling elective procedures and office visits that are major money-makers for the systems.