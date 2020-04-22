With sports events cancelled, a Mass. company’s virtual NASCAR races go viral

Used by professionals to sharpen their skills, and by amateurs to compete in online “eSports” leagues, iRacing has now joined with NASCAR and the Fox network to broadcast simulated races in place of cancelled real-world events.

That’s the headquarters of iRacing, which makes the software that powers the closest thing you can find to a live sporting event these days — simulated car races, broadcast on national TV.

With auto racing halted by the COVID-19 epidemic, the hub of the car racing universe these days is not Indianapolis or Daytona, but Chelmsford.

The races don’t count in official NASCAR standings, but they feature legendary drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, and brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch, racing on vehicle simulators hooked up to desktop computers.

Advertisement

And the fans are tuning in. The three races so far have each attracted more than 1 million viewers, making them the most popular eSports events ever broadcast in the United States.

“If you had told me in week two we’d do 1.3 million viewers, I would have laughed,” said Scott Warfield, NASCAR’s managing director of gaming.

And racing fans say the simulated races bring a sense of normalcy to their disrupted lives.

“They are able to seamlessly bring fans of the sport back into a comfort zone amid this current crisis,” said Dylan Hughes, a contractor for the US Air Force who lives in upstate New York. “The entire sports world has been affected by COVID-19 and NASCAR is one of the few sports where fans can continue to watch their idols and favorite drivers compete weekly.”

iRacing had its television debut last year, when three of its virtual races were shown live on sports cable channel NBCSN. But getting Sunday afternoon airtime on a major broadcast network is a big step up.

Advertisement

The company began life in 1987 as Papyrus Design Group, a video game maker that focused obsessively on auto racing titles. In the mid-1990s, Papyrus was acquired by French media conglomerate Vivendi. By then, its games were famous for their attention to detail. Racetracks were simulated with exceptional care, and players could modify every aspect of a race car’s performance, down to the stiffness of the suspension. Any modification would affect the virtual car’s in-game performance, in the same way it would affect a real car in a real race.

But Papyrus games never developed a mass following. By 2004, Vivendi shut the company down. But it sold the underlying software to iRacing, which was co-founded in 2004 by video game developer Dave Kaemmer and Red Sox majority owner John Henry, who also owns the Boston Globe.

Every available vehicle in iRacing is a painstakingly accurate simulation of a real-world race car, and each takes about four months to build. “It’s very expensive to do it," said iRacing executive vice president Steve Myers. Drivers can change multiple settings to improve a virtual car’s performance, from gear ratios to tire pressures.

iRacing also uses lasers to create a “bump map” that captures the exact surface conditions of the real-world racetracks simulated in the game. This data is then used to send vibrations through the force-feedback steering wheels that players use to control the cars. If the real NASCAR track in Loudon, N.H., has a rough patch just after turn two, the at-home racer will feel the rumble as his simulated car reaches the same spot.

Advertisement

“We’ve taken the worst parts of motor sports out of it — the fear, the danger, the expense,” said Myers. “We’ve left all the fun parts.”

The software does have limits — though ones that only professional drivers probably miss.

“It doesn’t give you the seat-of-the-pants feel,” said NASCAR driver Garrett Smithley. "You don’t have the g-forces, you don’t have the heat.”

On the other hand, two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch said that virtual racing rewards aggressive driving. “You can take advantage of situations in iRacing that you wouldn’t do in real life because there’s no repercussions, no torn up equipment,” Busch said.

Visually, the software doesn’t approach the near-cinematic look of hit video games such as “Call of Duty.” In iRacing, human characters look stiff and unrealistic, and when cars pull in for pit stops, TV viewers can’t even see the crews hustling to add fuel or change tires. Myers says that’s quite deliberate. “We go for a more photo-realistic look as opposed to the over-processed video game look,” he said.

But what happens in iRacing can have real-world consequences. During one Fox broadcast, driver Bubba Wallace quit in frustration. One of Wallace’s sponsors, the pain-relief ointment Blue-Emu, immediately ended the relationship, announcing on Twitter that “We’re interested in drivers, not quitters."

GTK where you stand. Bye bye Bubba. We're interested in drivers, not quitters. — Blue-Emu (@BlueEmu1) April 5, 2020

A bigger scandal erupted NASCAR driver Kyle Larson used a racial slur while driving in an iRacing event that was live-streamed on Easter Sunday over the Twitch gaming network. Larson was suspended by NASCAR and was fired from his racing team.

Advertisement

NASCAR believes the simulated races attracted a huge percentage of viewers who had not watched a real race this season. New viewers are crucial for NASCAR, which has seen falling attendance and TV viewership in recent years.

Meanwhile, the success of the NASCAR experiment and the drought of real-world sports programming is driving more virtual races onto television. iRacing is bringing IndyCar races to NBCSN and the dirt-track World of Outlaws league onto FS1.

Once the pandemic ends and real NASCAR returns, iRacing will continue to deliver virtual racing events on cable TV and video game streaming services such as Twitch. Myers also hopes to line up top NASCAR drivers to run televised races during the off-season. And there are all the amateur racers who subscribe to the service: 140,000, up from 100,000 back in January.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.