How to bolster those ‘psychological immune systems’

How can one find joy without experiencing guilt? What does it mean to take care of yourself when other people are depending on you all day ?

Gottlieb, a psychotherapist and author of the bestselling memoir “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone,” answered tough questions like these during the fourth installment of Taking Care, a series where mental health professionals join me for public Zoom conversations about how to deal during this scary and complicated time.

Gottlieb and I spoke for an hour, and she was happy to take questions from readers. A very edited version of our talk is below, but you can find the entire video and sign up for Thursday’s Taking Care — which will focus on mindfulness and the experience of older people in quarantine — at globeevents.splashthat.com.

Meredith Goldstein: What is it like for people in the mental health industry right now? Therapists are coping with their own fears while having to be there for patients.

Lori Gottlieb: I’ve written extensively about how important it is for people to realize that we are no different from our patients. I say, at the beginning of my book, that my greatest credential is that I’m a card-carrying member of the human race. While [mental health professionals] certainly have boundaries, I don’t think it helps people to pretend that I’m not worried at times. And so I will say, “Yeah, I’m worried. And here’s how I’m managing, and here are some strategies for you that might help in your life."

MG: A reader (who is not me, I swear) wrote in to ask for your best advice for a single woman living alone in quarantine.

LG: I’ll tell you something funny about that. I have patients who are single and I have patients who are in families, and the patients in families will tell me that they are so sick of the people in their own homes, that they are so excited when their single friends call. They’re like, “I get to talk about normal things!” The single people have told me, “I don’t want to reach out because they have so much on their plate. They’re dealing with kids or partners.” Please call. They want to hear from you, these families. Single people: reach out. You are the beacon of light in their day. And also, you will get something out of it because you get to reach out and connect with people.

MG: How do you talk to people about guilt? It can be difficult to feel good about what you have (maybe a job, health) when others are feeling so much loss.

LG: We’re all going through this collective loss, this collective grief. This isn’t the loss Olympics. We don’t need to compare whose loss is bigger or smaller, or feel guilty about feeling loss, even if it isn’t [for] something like the loss of our own health or of a loved one. I think we need to have compassion for one another and not think, “Oh, they have it so good. What are they complaining about?” This is a really unprecedented time, and it’s really hard on everyone in different ways. If we can have more compassion for each other, we will learn to have more compassion for ourselves.

MG: A reader asks about vivid dreams during quarantine. I keep having dreams about Ben Affleck, which is kind of a Boston thing. I think they’re anxiety dreams because I keep seeing tabloid pictures of him where he’s not wearing a mask.

LG: I think our dreams are so vivid right now because we’re spending so much emotional real estate on coronavirus when we’re awake that we don’t really have time to reflect about what’s going on underneath. When we’re sleeping, we kind of make up for that. All the stuff that we haven’t had time to think about. ... I should say that current trauma often triggers past trauma. A lot of people are experiencing trauma right now of some sort or another and it brings up earlier times in our lives.

MG. A reader asks, besides your own book, are there others you recommend right now?

LG: You know, I think a good novel is the best thing. They transport us to another place, another time, another person’s world, and we really need those emotional breaks. We’re so concerned about our physical immune systems right now, but we also have to bolster our psychological immune systems. If we overload our psychological immune system with all things coronavirus, we’re going to get emotionally sick.

MG: A reader asks, “Why all the bread?” It’s a funny question; my entire social media feed is pictures of people making bread from scratch. Clearly, it’s some kind of therapy.

LG: Food is comforting. When you think of childhood, it’s a lot of food as comfort. I think it’s OK. If you want to bake bread and it’s a fun activity, and you feel like you’re doing something you don’t normally have the time to do, that’s great.

Meredith Goldstein can be reached at meredith.goldstein@globe.com. This interview was transcribed and edited by Goldstein and Globe correspondent Grace Griffin.





Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.