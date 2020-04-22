Learn how to cook through online classes

Many companies and schools offer online cooking classes from Gordan Ramsey’s Masterclass and Top Chef University to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Cooking School in downtown Boston (now offering free online classes through April 30). Then there’s Rouxbe (pronounced Ruby), which offers six-month certification courses for professional and aspiring chefs to short courses and easy-to-follow lessons geared to laypeople like us who, at the start of our “training,” didn’t know where a knife’s sweet spot is located, how to properly heat a frying pan, or what “velveting” means (hint: it has nothing to do with fabric).

In one week, my kids and I learned how to properly use a chef’s knife, cook eggs eight different ways, make a soup broth, and create a stir fry in which each ingredient was cooked to perfection — all while cuddled up on the couch at home or hovering around a laptop in our kitchen.

With time at home, it’s a great opportunity to learn new skills, share cooking projects with kids, and make healthy and creative meals from scratch.

“People are looking for ways to connect and not feel so alone, and to have discipline and structure,” says Ken Rubin, known as Rouxbe’s chief culinary officer. “This is finally a time when you can pause and take the time to do this. Plus, if you can learn more about and have more control over what goes into your body — including food that can boost your immune system — even better.”

Rouxbe offers 75 video-based cooking lessons and 13 different courses, including how to make soups and stews, cook meat and veggies, create plant-based meals, and prepare food safely. Kids like mine, of course, like the lessons on knife skills, making homemade pasta, and “pan tossing” when you learn how to evenly cook food in a frying pan by quickly tossing the food upward (most fun with peas, incidentally). The school also offers free webinars during which chefs, farmers, physicians, nutritionists, and other experts answer your food- and nutrition-related questions. (During Quarantine Kitchen on April 8, for instance, chef Fran Costigan talked about how to use what’s in your fridge, freezer, and pantry to make tasty meals).

We got hooked on Rouxbe because its online lessons are engaging (even for the kids) and easy to follow; it offers a mix of instructional videos, healthy recipes, tasks, and quizzes; and it put a big focus on learning technique rather than following step-by-step instructions (the free 30-day membership trial also wooed us).

The author’s son practices cutting vegetables while taking an online lesson on knife skills through Rouxbe.com. Kari J. Bodnarchuk for the Boston Globe

“There are tens of thousands of recipes out there,” says Rubin, who learned to cook at 9, prepared most of his family’s meals by fourth grade, and even catered his own bar mitzvah. “We tell people: ‘Use whatever recipe you want — whether it’s grandma’s recipe or from some hot blogger or celebrity chef — but if you can’t sauteè or make a vinaigrette sauce with the right acidity or sweetness, then the recipe isn’t going to be useful.’

“Technique is everything,” he adds. “It’s how you [successfully] draft on a bicycle and how you swing a golf club. The same thing applies to cooking — it requires knowledge and practice. People who are smart and cook can get bad results because they don’t understand the underpinnings of what they’re doing.”

Courses typically start with a self-assessment question, when you’re asked to rate how much you think you know about a topic, and then a short quiz that gauges how much (or how little) you really know. Each course is broken down into multiple lessons that range from about 30 minutes to two hours, so you can easily pause and come back another time.

The author’s daughter preps ingredients while taking an online cooking lesson on “How to make a frittata” on Rouxbe.com. Kari J. Bodnarchuk for the Boston Globe

During each lesson, you learn skills and techniques through written information and a series of short, high-quality videos that explain, in simple terms, the task at hand — and typically only show Rouxbe cofounder and chef Dawn Thomas’s hands in action (Thomas, from Vancouver, also does all the video narration). Throughout the lesson, you also put your knowledge to the test in your own kitchen, practicing new skills and creating dishes following provided recipes. If you get stuck, you can direct questions to Rouxbe’s professional chefs through an online Q&A or through their live online Office Hours events — or ask questions on Rouxbe’s online community forum.

Each course culminates in a final course assessment test, so you can see how much knowledge you’ve gained since your pre-course quiz. We loved seeing that we had scored 46 percent in our initial knife skills quiz and a perfect 100 percent in the final test. Warning, though: Courses are addictive.

For those who want to take their cooking to the next level, Rouxbe offers a six-month Professional Cook Certification Course, a six-month Plant-Based Professional Certification Course developed by world-renowned chef Chad Sarno, and other interesting programs (even training chefs for The Ritz-Carlton, Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, and other professional kitchens worldwide).

After a week of online courses — resulting in just one failed recipe (it happens) — we had gotten the hang of chopping veggies using the rolling cut method, properly prepping and cleaning a wok, and even velveting (a technique for keeping meat moist by coating it with a liquid-egg-cornstarch mixture and submerging it briefly in hot water). Now, with some confidence and knowledge, we’re even creating our own recipes.

“If you make food for someone and they say, ‘I’m not saying this because you’re my family member, but I would pay to eat this,’ there’s something so satisfying about this on a human level,” says Rubin.

But remember to keep it all in perspective: “The act of cooking on a day-to-day basis, we shouldn’t take it so seriously,” Rubin adds. If something doesn’t come out well, “you have another shot tomorrow. That’s not the worst thing to happen to someone today.”

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.