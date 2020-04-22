With her book tour halted, she’s dreaming of Mexico (and snacking on almonds)

Martha Hall Kelly was in Mobile, Ala., in early March, halfway through a book tour, when everything came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the New York Times best-selling author was disappointed at the time to miss out on meeting her fans at the remaining book signings, she is looking forward to hitting the road again once it is safe to do so. Hall Kelly, 62, was promoting the paperback release of “Lost Roses,” a prequel to her debut novel, “Lilac Girls.” She is working on the third book of the trilogy, “Sunflower Sister,” to be released next spring. It will be a prequel to “Lost Roses” and will be set during the Civil War. Hall Kelly was born in Milton, raised in Hanson, and attended high school at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham. She lives in Litchfield, Conn., with her husband, Michael Kelly, cofounder of Kelly Newman Ventures, a tech acquisition company, and their mini golden doodle, Ollie. They have three grown children. We caught up with Hall Kelly to talk about all things travel.

Punta Mita, Mexico. I wrote the last part of my first novel, “Lilac Girls,” there, on self-arranged writers retreat for one, emerging from the hotel every so often to whale watch or explore the lush country, mountain towns like San Sebastian and to Hacienda Jalisco Cerrado, a hangout for John Huston and his stars when they shot “The Night of the Iguana” nearby. I eventually let my family join me and they fell in love with it, too.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Fish tacos at the St. Regis Punta Mita.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Japan and back to Rome. My husband and I have been to Italy separately, but would love to go together.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

Mack's silicone earplugs for a good night's sleep in hotels with thin walls.

Aisle or window?

Window. I'm a nervous flyer and like to keep an eye on what's happening outside.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Joan Sullivan, my best friend in high school, often invited me to drive with her parents and two younger brothers from our hometown of Hanson . . . to the Concord Hotel on Kiamesha Lake, N.Y., for long weekend getaways. It was so grand compared to anything we had in little Hanson and the kosher menu seemed so exotic.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

On my “Lost Roses” book tour I discovered Skinny Dipped almonds in lemon bliss flavor. By far the most delicious thing [sold at] Hudson News. Just ordered them in bulk by mail for our quarantine and then had to ask my husband to hide them since they're way too addictive. The best self-isolating comfort food, if he'd tell me where they are.

Best travel tip?

The Rimowa Essential Lite Cabin suitcase. I did a 30-city book tour with it, rolling my clothes inside, and was astounded at how much I could fit in this super light carry-on.