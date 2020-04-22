3 more Maine residents die, 19 additional coronavirus cases reported

Three deaths and 19 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maine Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s death toll to 39 and case count to 907.

Two of the three victims were residents of Waldo County, with the county’s death toll rising to 10, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. The other victim was from Cumberland County, where 18 residents have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Of the state’s counties, Waldo has reported the second most deaths and the fifth most cases with 45, officials said. Cumberland has reported the most cases with 395, followed by York with 185, Kennebec with 99, and Penobscot with 47.