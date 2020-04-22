Car crashes into electrical transformer and bursts into flames; driver escapes from wreck

A driver managed to escape serious injury after his car crashed into a utility pole in Dorchester Tuesday night, knocking high power lines onto the car that in turned ignited a fire that consumed the vehicle, the Boston Fire Department reported.
In a series of tweets, the department described the crash and provided photos of the potent blaze that resulted in the total destruction of the car. The crash took place at the intersection of New England and Southern avenues.
"A car crashed into a transformer pole causing it to dislodge from ground, coming down across the car and fence w/ live high powered lines,'' the department tweeted. “The driver was miraculously able to escape before car burst into flames.”
Advertisement
Tonight in Dorchester on New England and Southern Av. , a car crashed into a transformer pole causing it to dislodge from ground, coming down across the car and fence w/ live high powered lines. The driver was miraculously able to escape before car burst into flames. pic.twitter.com/4SbGGjq4p0— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 22, 2020
The department said firefighters tried to douse the fire, but were unable to do so.
@BostonFire did what they do best getting a Dorchester car fire under control. Thanks to @EversourceMA , they were able to do this safely with the power lines shut down. BFD-FIU , BFD-Hazmat & @bostonpolice were on scene to investigate. pic.twitter.com/VSl6pBghfW— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 22, 2020
The condition of the driver was not immediately available Wednesday morning.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.