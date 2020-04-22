Chloe the Chihuahua looking for new home after owner dies of coronavirus

Following the death of her owner from COVID-19 in Brockton, Chloe the Chihuahua arrived at the MSPCA in Boston on Friday looking for a new home, a trend that local adoption centers believe will become common.

Chloe, a 5-year-old Chihuahua from Brockton, cuddled with MSPCA worker Petra Raposo after being taken into care following the death of her owner from coronavirus.

“We are bracing for a wave of COVID-19 surrenders in the coming weeks as both the disease — and the economic fallout associated with it — bite deeper in Massachusetts,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at MSPCA.

During the beginning of the pandemic, adoption rates rose to unprecedented levels, according to Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center. From the first week of March to the second week of March, adoption rates were up approximately 200 percent.

Currently, adoptions slightly outnumber surrenders at the adoption center, Rafferty-Arnold said. But the trend isn’t expected to last.

Staffers hope the adoption trend continues for Chloe the Chihuahua. She is described by staffers as being shy and friendly, but in a video posted by MSPCA, only the latter seems true — Chloe can be seen wagging her tail and licking the caretaker holding her.

“Her mannerisms are super cute,” said Rafferty-Arnold. “She can be a little timid at first but warms up quickly and is very affectionate. She’s lovely and loves to cuddle.”

When Chloe arrived at the center, caretakers found that she had a serious problem: a metal plate, leftover from a previous surgery to fix a broken leg, was attached to the bones in her front right leg. Although the plate was meant to be removed following the surgery, Chloe appears to stand and walk with little pain.

But caretakers are worried about Chloe’s long-term health if the plate goes unremoved.

“We’ve scheduled an X-ray for [Wednesday], and based on the result of that, we’ll know if we can safely remove the plate,” Rafferty-Arnold said.

If the veterinarians can’t remove the plate from the leg without damaging it, Chloe’s leg will have to be amputated to avoid future health concerns, Halpin said. The medical bills will exceed $1,500 and be paid for by Spike’s Fund, which provides medical care for animals in need.

“We’re so fortunate to be afloat right now, but we do need a lot of support” with paying for animals’ treatments, Rafferty-Arnold said.

Staff believe Chloe would be a great fit for most homes, especially those with owners who understand the importance of her recovery process.

Because of social distancing protocol, MSPCA adoption centers have temporarily moved to appointment-based adoptions and surrenders.

“This new model ensures we can respect social distancing and do our part to mitigate the spread of the virus while still finding homes for animals like Chloe who need them,” Rafferty-Arnold said.

Those interested in adopting Chloe can contact the adoption center at (617) 522-5055. Anyone who wants to contribute toward Chloe’s care can donate at www.mspca.org/helpchloe.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.