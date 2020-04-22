Criminal complaint filed against ex-Stow police chief, board says

"The nature of the allegations are deeply disturbing, to many of us but particularly to our police department. Our community is left with many unanswered questions,” selectman chairman James Salvie said. “Town officials know no more about the facts underlying these allegations than what we have all read and seen in the news media and what is indicated in the criminal charges.”

The allegations against Marino were not disclosed during a virtual meeting of the Stow Board of Selectmen conducted via Zoom.

A criminal complaint has been filed against former Stow Police Chief Ralph “Rusty” Marino, who has resigned from his position, town officials said Wednesday.

Marino submitted a one-line letter of resignation to the board Wednesday. After reading the letter aloud, the board voted unanimously, 4-0, to accept the letter. They also voted to to appoint Sergeant Darren Thraen as acting chief of the department for the next three weeks.

The board’s action came after Marino abruptly placed himself on indefinite leave and was later relieved of all duties following a meeting with State Police on Saturday. Details of that meeting have not been released.

No further discussion of the issue was discussed at Wednesday night’s meeting.

Spokesmen for the State Police and Worcester district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement released Monday, Stow officials said they would cooperate with any investigation.

“The Town of Stow and its police department will cooperate fully in any investigation of Chief Marino or any other matters,” a statement released Monday by the Stow Police Department said. “There is no reason to believe that the activities being investigated involve or concern the operations of the Stow Police Department.”

During Wednesday’s meeting, Salvie said they had no evidence to indicate that any current members of the police department knew of or aided in illegal activity. He pledged to inform the community if any such evidence came up and if State Police would allow it.

“While the events of this weekend are deeply troubling for all of us, there is no reason for residents to believe that the high quality of public safety services in Stow has changed at all,” he said. “The men and women of the police department will continue to support us through this time because that’s their jobs. We should support them through this time as well because they’ve earned our support.”

Salvie also extended his gratitude to Thraen for stepping up to serve as temporary chief.

“He has held the department together and he has shepherded the men and women of the Stow Police Department through an extremely difficult time, a difficult time that has not ended,” he said.



