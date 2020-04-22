Four hurt in Falmouth house fire; one person flown to Boston-area hospital

A person was med-flighted to a Boston-area hospital with critical injuries after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Falmouth home Tuesday morning and injured three others, including a firefighter, Falmouth fire officials said.
Crews were called to a burning home on Crystal Spring Avenue around 11:30 a.m., authorities said. Upon arrival, crews immediately saw smoke and fire showing from the home.
All three occupants had escaped the home by the time crews arrived, fire officials said.
One of the occupants had critical injuries and was flown to a Boston-area hospital, while the other two were taken to Falmouth Hospital with less serious injuries, firefighters said.
A Falmouth firefighter sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Falmouth Hospital, firefighters said.
Crews from Bourne, Cotuit, Mashpee and joint base fire departments helped assisted at the scene or responded to other calls in Falmouth during the fire, which was under control within 45 minutes, officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
