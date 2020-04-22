Four hurt in Falmouth house fire; one person flown to Boston-area hospital

A person was med-flighted to a Boston-area hospital with critical injuries after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Falmouth home Tuesday morning and injured three others, including a firefighter, Falmouth fire officials said.

Crews were called to a burning home on Crystal Spring Avenue around 11:30 a.m., authorities said. Upon arrival, crews immediately saw smoke and fire showing from the home.

All three occupants had escaped the home by the time crews arrived, fire officials said.