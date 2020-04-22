Hyde Park man arrested for breaking into nurses’ cars at Boston Children’s Hospital

Around 8:30 p.m. on April 11, officers received a report of larceny at the Boston Children’s Hospital parking garage, police said. The victim told officers she had parked her car on the fourth floor around 11:30 a.m.

After an investigation, officers and detectives arrested Tomongo Bey, 53, at his residence in Hyde Park shortly after 10 a.m., Boston police said in a statement. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Roxbury District Court for breaking and entering into a vehicle in the daytime and vandalism.

A Hyde Park man who allegedly broke into two emergency room nurses’ cars while they worked 12-hour shifts at Boston Children’s Hospital on Easter weekend was arrested Wednesday morning, police said.

When she returned around 8:15 p.m., she found that her car had been broken into, the front passenger’s side window smashed and the car “damaged extensively,” police said. Her purse containing a pair of sunglasses, Apple AirPods, and her checkbook had been stolen.

Shortly before noon on April 12, officers received another report of larceny at the same parking garage, police said. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that she parked her car on the fourth floor around 8 a.m. on April 11. She found her car broken into when she returned at 7:45 p.m.

The victim told officers that the front driver’s side window had been smashed and the door panel was damaged, police said. A wallet containing gift cards and her health insurance car was stolen.

The hospital confirmed that two employees had experienced break-ins in the garage on April 11, according to previous reports from the Globe. Boston police also confirmed the identity of one of the victims, a per diem nurse, who filed the report. The nurse said the other victim was also a full-time nurse at the hospital.

After an investigation, detectives identified Bey as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, police said. He was taken into custody at his residence in Hyde Park.

Bey was found to have two additional outstanding warrants out of Middlesex Superior Court for four counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime, two counts of larceny over $1,200, and four counts of malicious destruction of property.

